'Democracy or Taliban Rule?': Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Sister Arrested After Clash Erupts Between YSRCP, TRS Workers

The clash took place during YS Sharmila's "padyatra" in the Warangal district, after which she took to Twitter and claimed the TRS is "plotting to arrest" her

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 18:04 IST

Warangal, India

YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila (News18)
YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila (News18)

A clash broke out between supporters of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila and workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday. Soon after, YS Sharmila was arrested by Telangana Police. She took to Twitter and questioned the move saying. " Is it a democracy or Taliban kingdom?" The clash took place during YS Sharmila’s “Praja Prasthanam padyatra" in the Warangal district.

“The TRS government is plotting to arrest me who is fighting for the people. TRS is inciting goons by using the police as workers," she tweeted. She also claimed buses were burnt during the clash, even though she had sought permission for the procession.

“Is this a democracy or Taliban?", she further wrote on Twitter. Sharmila, who had launched YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), has been on a ‘padyatra’. She has so far covered 3,500km. She was in Narsampet yesterday, where she criticised local TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

YS Sharmila is being brought to Hyderabad from Warangal and will address a press conference on 7:30 pm on Monday.

first published: November 28, 2022, 17:47 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 18:04 IST
