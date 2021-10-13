TRS to Get New President, Plenary on October 25

The TRS party in Telangana would see a rejig of leaders at the helm of affairs on October 25 as it is going to select its new president this month-end. It will select both the new president and conduct its prestigious Plenary and foundation day at different platforms and days.

The Plenary meeting was not conducted for the past three years due to polls in 2019 and the Corona pandemic. TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao told the media about the programmes along with general secretary and MP Keshava Rao and others present.

KT Rama Rao said that the plenary would be conducted at Hitex in Hyderabad on October 25 and the TRS foundation day in Warangal on November 15. He exhorted the party cadres and leaders at all levels to attend the foundation day while the plenary would be attended by elected representatives.

He clarified that due to polls in 2019 and the Corona pandemic we did not conduct a plenary on April 17 as a tradition. “As Telangana sees a further dip in cases and vaccination was in full swing, we would conduct plenary and foundation," he said.

KT Rama Rao said that the party has completed the process of selecting committees at the district, mandal and village levels.

The TRS would get its new president on October 25 in the general body meeting. Nominations will be accepted for the president’s post till October 22, scrutiny on October 23 and withdrawals on October 24.

About 14,000 party leaders of the TRS would attend the programme. Former MLC Srinivas Reddy is the returning officer, P Krishna Murthy will supervise as former speaker S Madhusudhan Chary would be Convenor of the resolutions committee.

