TRS Will Hit Hat-trick by Winning 2023 Telangana Elections, Says KT Rama Rao

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will achieve a “hat-trick" by winning the 2023 state assembly elections. He also expressed his confidence in winning over 90 seats out of 119 seats in elections.

Speaking to reporters Rao said, “there is only one party in the state. That is TRS. All our surveys clear that the TRS will come back with a thumping majority. The elections will be held as per the schedule as there is no scope for early elections. Our leader will not surrender to anyone."

Clarifying the protocol violation in the recent state tour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KTR said that there is no need for the Chief Minister to welcome the Prime Minister on a private visit. “When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he did not welcome Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," he added.

Advertisement

He alleged that Narendra Modi is behaving as a Prime Minister for the state of Gujarat and not for the country.

“The Union government has given Rs 1000 crores to Gujarat in advance flood relief. He did not give even a rupee to Telangana. It is a clear indication of his partiality. BJP does not know how to win people’s hearts with good deeds. There is a serious flood situation in the state, and central teams have been sent to the state claiming that there have been irregularities in the employment guarantee schemes," KTR said.

Reacting to the delay in the salaried payment to the state government employees, the minister said KCR has increased their salaries and the delay in the payment is not a big deal as it depends on the circumstances. He also stated the conflicts between the leaders of their party indicate its strength and they will sit and settle the issues.

Advertisement

Rao also slammed Congress party’s leadership under Rahul Gandhi. “The Party could not win Rahul Gandhi’s seat Amethi and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy’s seat Kodangal. How they will win in the state?" KTR asked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.