TRS's Dussehra Splurge For Chief Minister KCR Ahead of National Debut, Charter Plane Added to Private Fleet

Amid strong buzz of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao floating a national party on Dussehra during the first week of October, the TRS Chief is set to add a new mode of transport, a charter plane, to his existing fleet, sources within the party have revealed.

The special aircraft, reportedly a six-seater jet, will be purchased using party funds and individual contributions from KCR’s well wishers. It has also been learnt that the customised aircraft will be purchased at an auspicious date and time. Party insiders say the whopping investment is being made keeping KCR’s health in mind and to help him save time as he is gearing up for a nation-wide tour in the run-up to 2023 assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

There is strong speculation that KCR will officially unveil his national outfit Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi on October 5 and adopt resolutions for the same at a top-level party executive meeting scheduled on the same day. News18 spoke to two party functionaries who confirmed the developments, but refused to put out a definite launch date as it depends on many factors.

Advertisement

“BRS will be launched very soon. We have been successfully able to counter BJP government at all fronts, but it is now important to send a message across to the entire country and expose how the Narendra Modi government has been duping people in the name of development," a senior party MP said, adding that it’s time the entire country learns about “Golden Telangana Model and Golmaal Gujarat Model hyped by Modi & Shah".

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here