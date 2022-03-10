Tulsipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Tulsipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kailash Nath (BJP), Dipendra Singh Dipankar (INC), Bhuwan Pratap Singh (BSP), Abdul Mashhood Khan (SP), Atmaram (BSS), Suresh (JAP), Hidaytulla (AAP), Zeba Rizwan (IND), Dheeraj Kumar (IND), Mujeeburrahman (IND), Moteen (IND), Mohammad Aamir Shah (IND), Raksharam (IND), Vijay Pratap (IND), Shubham Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.68%, which is -1.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kailash Nath Shukla of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tulsipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.291 Tulsipur (तुलसीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Tulsipur is part of Shrawasti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,68,805 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,296 were male and 1,66,493 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tulsipur in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,90,593 eligible electors, of which 2,02,239 were male,1,65,162 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,28,190 eligible electors, of which 1,81,966 were male, 1,46,217 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tulsipur in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 13 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kailash Nath Shukla of BJP won in this seat defeating Zeba Rizwan of INC by a margin of 18,659 which was 9.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 31.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Abdul Mashhood Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Salman Zaheer of BSP by a margin of 33,710 votes which was 19.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 39.35% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 291 Tulsipur Assembly segment of the 58. Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Shiromani of BSP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat defeating Daddan Mishra of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Tulsipur are: Kailash Nath (BJP), Dipendra Singh Dipankar (INC), Bhuwan Pratap Singh (BSP), Abdul Mashhood Khan (SP), Atmaram (BSS), Suresh (JAP), Hidaytulla (AAP), Zeba Rizwan (IND), Dheeraj Kumar (IND), Mujeeburrahman (IND), Moteen (IND), Mohammad Aamir Shah (IND), Raksharam (IND), Vijay Pratap (IND), Shubham Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.68%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.75%, while it was 51.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tulsipur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.291 Tulsipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 358. In 2012, there were 323 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.291 Tulsipur comprises of the following areas of Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Harraiya Satgharwa and 4 Mathura of 1 Balrampur Tehsil; KC 2 Maharaj Ganj, Panchayats 28 Shiva Nagar, 29 Gopalipur, 30 Balapur, 31 Mudila I, 32 Mudila II, 33 Nawa, 34 Rehra, 35 Chauttar Kalan, 36 Naikiniya, 37 Bankatwa Kalan, 38 Patan, 39 Piprahwa Vishunpur, 40 Chainpur, 42 Tulsipur, 43 Kandaila, 44 Siktihwa, 45 Badgo, 46 Laxmanpur, 47 Mohanpur, 48 Laukahwa, 49 Vishunpur Kharhaniya, 51 Jaddapur, 52 Mahadev Harihar Nagar, 53 Harhata of 1 Tulsipur KC and Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat of 2 Tulsipur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tulsipur constituency, which are: Bhinga,Shrawasti, Balrampur, Gainsari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Tulsipur is approximately 1011 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tulsipur is: 27°37’36.1"N 82°15’13.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tulsipur results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.