Turbulence Again in Rajasthan Congress Cockpit; Pilot’s Flight May Crash-land as Gehlot Crew Unhappy | Key Points

Ground control situation in Rajasthan is suddenly haywire with the state government in danger of collapsing as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to speaker CP Joshi late on Sunday. They are upset over buzz that rebel Sachin Pilot may succeed Gehlot if he becomes the party’s national president, and majority have threatened to resign from their assembly membership.

The political crisis unfolded as a group of MLAs in Gehlot’s camp reached the assembly speaker’s residence to submit their resignation ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, which was called to decide on the chief minister’s successor.

After interim party president Sonia Gandhi intervened, observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal, who are leading the Gehlot camp, at the CM’s residence. But, results of the meeting remained unannounced as this report was being published.

The chain of events reflected a worsening power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot, who was tipped to be the chief minister’s replacement. Khachariyawas said a total of 92 MLAs had banded together and were “angry" that Gehlot had not consulted them on the fate of the CM post if he is elected as party president.

The Congress has 108 members in the 200-member House and enjoys the support of 13 Independents. The group of MLAs earlier held a meeting at Dhariwal’s residence, seen as an attempt to thwart the possibility of Pilot being made the next CM.

Here is all the action from Rajasthan as Congress attempts to pacify Gehlot loyalists:

State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal met observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence. “We aren’t going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with the MLAs of the Rajasthan Congress," Maken said. Gehlot loyalists are of the view that his successor should be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the political crisis in 2020 and not someone involved in the bid to topple it. Another leader, Govind Ram Meghwal, said Gehlot could shoulder both roles, that of CM as well as national president. He said if Gehlot did not remain CM, the party will face a major trouble in winning the next assembly elections. Independent legislator and Gehlot’s adviser Sanyam Lodha said the government could be in danger if the sentiments of the MLAs were not taken into account. “If the decision is not taken keeping the MLAs’ sentiments in mind, the government will be in danger," Lodha said after the meeting at Dhariwal’s residence. Khachariyawas said only 10 to 15 MLAs were being heard while others were sidelined. “Party doesn’t listen to us, decisions are being taken without it," he said, adding that “CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of the MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us. All the MLAs are angry and are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them." Before the meeting at Dhariwal’s residence, Khachariyawas had said talks of changing the CM will happen after Gehlot became the party president. Out of 102 MLAs, anybody could be the CM and the decision will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot. Lodha said the demand by the MLAs was that Gehlot should remain the CM. “If CM is made as per the wishes of MLAs then the government will function smoothly, if that doesn’t happen then there’s a danger of government collapsing," the independent MLA added. Minister Subhash Garg reminded everyone of the situation in Punjab. He said Gehlot should be taken in the loop (in deciding the next CM) so that Congress can again form the government in 2023. “It’s regrettable how some people (referring to Sachin Pilot), who broke discipline, are considered for the post (of CM). Hope nothing goes down as it did in Punjab. All these talks (of naming Sachin Pilot the CM) should happen if the CM is announced as the next party chief," Garg added.

