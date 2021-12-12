Twenty Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed from Kolkata for Illegal Stay

Twenty Bangladeshi nationals were Sunday nabbed from a building in Anandapur area in the city for allegedly staying in the country illegally, a police officer said. The Bangladeshi nationals were detained during a raid conducted by a Kolkata Police team which was accompanied by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Gulshan colony of Anandapur, in the south-eastern part of the metropolis. The incident took place just a week before the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections scheduled to be held on December 19.

The detained persons were taken to the local police station for interrogation," the officer said. None of the 20 persons had valid documents, he said. With several private health care facilities located in nearby pockets along E M Bypass, the Anandapur area is frequented by many Bangladeshi nationals who come here for treatment.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the development, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The Trinamool Congress government has turned a blind eye to the infiltration of Bangladeshis into the state in its pursuit of vote-bank politics. He alleged that fake Aadhaar cards and other documents were seized from the Bangladeshis.

The BJP leader also said the Kolkata Police was caught napping about so many Bangladeshis illegally staying in the city. They swung into action only after being alerted by the UP Police, Majumdar said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.