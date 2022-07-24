Twitter Tags Video of Prez Kovind Greeting Modi ‘Out of Context’ After Oppn Shares it With ‘Disregard’ Claims

A short clip from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s farewell event alleging that PM Modi disrespected the former president has set social media abuzz.

The video showing PM Narendra Modi allegedly disrespecting President Kovind by not acknowledging his greeting and instead being fixated on the cameras was widely circulated by opposition leaders Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party of Y. Satish Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi with the claim that the PM did not greet the president. Twitter, however, tagged the video as “out of context".

‘Such an insult, very sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you,’ AAP’s Sanjay Singh tweeted.

TRS social media convener Y. Satish Reddy also tweeted the clip, with the caption: ‘When ‘Photograph’ is more important than the outgoing ‘President’’

Joining the bandwagon were also AAP spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra and Activist Piyush Manush who too put out posts alleging misconduct towards Kovind exhibited by PM Modi.

On inquiry, it was however found that the clip though not doctored but was trimmed and taken out of context which led to the confusion. In the full-length video aired by Sansad TV, PM Modi can be seen greeting Kovind with folded hands, prior to him turning to face the camera inside the central hall of Parliament on 23 July.

This was also further corroborated through the official Twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which too, has a photograph of Kovind and Modi greeting each other.

Meanwhile, Kovind who is set to demit office on Monday addressed the nation on his last day of office. The outgoing President expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the full cooperation, support, and blessings he received from all sections of society during his tenure. Droupadi Murmu, who was elected to be the next President of India on Friday defeating Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, will take oath at the Central Hall of the Parliament Monday.

