Two Held by Mumbai Police for Attack on MNS Spokesperson

The Mumbai Police have detained two persons in connection with the attack on the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesman Sandeep Deshpande when he was on a morning walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, officials said here on Saturday.

Soon after the attack at around 7 a.m. on Friday, the Mumbai Police had registered a case and set up at least six teams to probe the issue which kickstarted a huge political controversy.

The police also scanned local CCTV footage and finally zeroed in on two suspects who were identified and picked up from Bhandup suburb earlier on Saturday and further probe in on.

Deshpande, 50, will address the media at around 12 noon to make more revelations on the brutal assault on him, after which he pointed fingers at the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Deshpande was apparently trailed by one of the accused and later waylaid and hammered with a rod and cricket stumps, which they dumped and decamped from the spot.

He sustained grievous injuries in his arms and legs, including fracture, and was rushed by locals to the nearby Hinduja Hospital and discharged a few hours later after treatment, with an arm in a sling.

“I am not scared by this assault. Everybody knows who is behind it," a defiant Deshpande said without taking names.

A party leader Santosh Dhuri said the motive of the attack was not clear, but it was well-planned as the assailants, believed to be around four, sported face masks and had come prepared with the weapons to isolate and fatally harm Deshpande.

MNS President Raj Thackeray, his son Amit and other senior leaders visited the hospital and later his home to enquire after the health of Deshpande, known for his fiery views on various issues.

Alleging the involvement of its political rivals for the attacks, the Bharatiya Janata Party and MNS leaders have demanded a thorough probe into the role of the Sena (UBT) and its leaders MLA Aditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut plus others, and if found evidence is found, then their immediate arrest.

