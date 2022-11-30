'Two People Get Whatever They Want': In Ujjain, Rahul Gandhi Tells 'Benefits' of 'Worshipping PM'

In a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Railways, airports, ports, roads and electricity, everything is being granted to only “two people" in the country, who worship PM Modi while the common people, who do ‘tapasya’, get nothing from the government.

“Those who do ‘Tapasya’ do not get anything from the government. Two people worship PM Modi throughout the day and get whatever they want. Railways, airports, ports, roads, electricity everything is being made available to them," said Gandhi during his visit to Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Advertisement

The Congress leader went on to add: “India has always been a country of ascetics. Today, the Prime Minister is insulting the austerity of crores of Indians."

While addressing the public, Gandhi invoked Bhagwat Gita and mentioned that one should do ‘tapasya’ and not worry about the ‘fal’ (result). The leader asked PM Modi to give the result to the real ‘tapasvis’.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday performed puja with rituals at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the holy city.

Clad in a white dhoti, Gandhi performed all the rituals under the guidance of temple priests. He was offered a stole by the priests of the temple.

After performing the rituals, Gandhi prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He also sat for a while beside the idol of Nandi (the holy bull considered the vehicle of Lord Shiva) on the temple premises.

Advertisement

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to Ujjain from Sanwer in Indore district of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday. Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel, were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

Read all the Latest Politics News here