Two Tripura BJP MLAs Resign, Tally Goes Down to 33

Agartala: BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha on Monday resigned from the Tripura assembly, and also gave up the membership of their party. Roy Barman and Saha met Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and handed over their resignation letters.

Roy Barman told reporters that they will travel to New Delhi later in the day and finalise the future course of action amid speculation that they may join the Congress on Tuesday. "We will be back in Tripura on February 12. We have also sent letters to BJP state president Manik Saha, resigning from the primary membership of the party," said Saha.

The BJP's tally went down to 33 in the 60-member assembly with the resignation of the two MLAs.

