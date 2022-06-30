Udaipur Tailor Killing: Anyone Committing Crime 'Will Stand Alone', Pay for it as Per Law, Says NCM Chief

In the wake of two Muslim men hacking to death a tailor in Rajasthan, National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Thursday said anyone committing a crime "will have to stand alone" to pay for it according to law. The two men with a cleaver murdered Kanhiya Lal and posted videos online, claiming that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

Asked about the incident at a press conference here, Lalpura said, "We go by your reports and if there is a link of some foreign agency then it is a matter of grave concern for all of us whether to stand with the person who is fighting against India." "We are here to promote friendship, brotherhood, development and education, and to see that there is no discrimination but once a man commits a crime, he should be alone, he should pay for it and face the law," the NCM chief said. He said the Commission protects Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Zoroastrian and interferes if there is discrimination.

"But at the same time, in the larger in of the country everybody should see including minorities that they do not violate the law," Lalpura said. Asked about Muslim bodies calling for the arrest of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, he said the Commission has received a report from Commissioner of Police in Delhi informing that a case has been registered against her and is being investigated.

"So now the commission cannot interfere till the investigation of the case (is over) …We have asked them to keep us updated on the matter," he said. Giving the example of Salman Rushdie and Taslima Nasreen, he also said the police has to ensure security of the person who is accused in such cases.

