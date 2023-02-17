In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Election Commission observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, the EC added.

Last year, Shinde rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the 56 Sena MLAs and 13 of its 18 Lok Sabha members.

The EC observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to the Election Commission of India. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission.

The EC also observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by the Commission in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.

Uddhav Camp Says Will Challenge Move in SC

Hailing the move, CM Eknath Shinde said this win is of teachings of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

Arvind Sawant of the Uddhav camp said they will go to the Supreme Court against this decision.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut termed the EC’s ruling as “murder of democracy". “This is not justice. There is a ‘Khoki Sarkar’ in Maharashtra. There is nothing to worry about as people are with us. There is no democracy left in the country. This is the murder of democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule hailed the EC’s move as the “biggest victory of democracy".

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said Eknath Shinde who actually followed Bal Thackeray’s’ teaching have got the party name and symbol today. “We were confident from the beginning. Similar decisions were taken earlier also in these kinds of situation," he added.

Sena vs Sena - How It Started?

Uddhav’s troubles started mounting on June 10, 2022, when the BJP won three of the six seats in the Rajya Sabha elections and a Sena candidate lost. On June 20, of the 10 seats in the Legislative Council elections, Sena and its allies were expected to win six seats but won only five with the BJP bagging the same number of seats due to cross-voting from the MVA.

Immediately after the Council election results, Shinde and a few Sena MLAs went incommunicado and were later found in a Surat hotel. Around 4am on June 22, Shinde and the rebel MLAs, with the number around 35, boarded a chartered flight to Guwahati in BJP-governed Assam. What followed was a number game of Sena MLAs switching over to the Shinde camp. There were numerous requests and offers from the Thackeray side, but the number in the Shinde camp only kept swelling to 39.

Shinde was removed as the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party and a disqualification petition was filed in the Supreme Court, prompting Shinde to challenge the move.

The Sena factions also faced off through House rules and the court. After the action against Shinde, the rebel MLAs declared him the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. Days later, Shine took oath as the chief minister and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

