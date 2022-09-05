‘Uddhav Thackeray Ko Zameen Dikhani Hai': Amit Shah Sounds BMC Poll Bugle at BJP Meet in Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray ko zameen dikhani hai. He backstabbed us. The real Shiv Sena is rebel leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, which is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have said on Monday at a key party meeting at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s residence.

Shah, who came for a personal visit to Mumbai for Ganeshotsav, said: “We never promised the CM’s post. Fadnavis had called me from Matoshree during the talks in 2019. I had told him to leave, even if it meant the end of the alliance."

“Through his actions, Uddhav Thackeray has shown us whose is the smaller party. In 2014, they broke the alliance over differences on two seats," he added.

Shah set a target of 150+ seats for the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. The meeting was attended by almost 200 party leaders, including top state leadership, corporators and office-bearers of Mumbai.

“He asked the entire cadre to be out on the streets of Mumbai and reach out to every Mumbaikar. More than a strategy meet, it was a meet to boost the morale of party workers," sources in the BJP told News18.

Fadnavis and BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar addressed the meeting too. While Fadnavis is learnt to have said that everyone knew “who the real Chanakya was", Shelar emphasised on ‘Target 135’.

“Whenever Shah visits and addresses us, it rejuvenates the cadre. He pumps us all up with energy. He told us to fight for over 150 seats, and focus entirely on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," BJP MLA Bharati Lavekar told News18.

“The real legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts is being carried forward by Eknath Shinde. The message was loud and clear. We have to fight together with Shinde. That is the real Shiv Sena. Thackeray betrayed the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva. The people of Maharashtra are tired of the leadership of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Uddhav Thackeray," BJP leader Ram Kadam said.

“In these elections, Mumbai will vote for the BJP only. We will see a landslide victory. People are tired of Thackeray in the BMC," BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar said.

