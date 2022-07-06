Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena Changes Its Chief Whip in LS; Rajan Vichare Replaces Bhavana Gawali

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday named Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare as the party’s chief whip in the Lower House of Parliament replacing MP Bhavana Gawali. In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, party leader Sanjay Raut said, “It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect."

Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party.

Gawali represents the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra and was one of the Shiv Sena MPs who had suggested that the party ally with the BJP again amid the revolt by Eknath Shinde.

