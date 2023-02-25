Home » News » Politics » Udit Raj Defends Congress's 'Grave' Remark Against PM Modi, Says 'Rajnaitik Kabar Of...'

Udit Raj Defends Congress's 'Grave' Remark Against PM Modi, Says 'Rajnaitik Kabar Of...'

"If country has to be healthy, it is essential that 'rajnaitik kabar (political grave)' of Modiji be dug..." he said

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 17:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj. (Photo: ANI)
Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj. (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj on Saturday defended the “Modi teri kabar khudegi (Modi your grave will be dug)" remark raised by his party colleagues at the Delhi airport tarmac recently and called it “political language". He said it was a “rajnaitik kabar (political grave)" they were referring to.

“It’s political language. When the PM speaks of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, does he mean he wants to kill Congress, destroy it or deregister it?" he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“If country has to be healthy, it is essential that ‘rajnaitik kabar (political grave)’ of Modiji be dug…otherwise price rise, unemployment, essential services, their graves will be dug."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had slammed the Congress over the slogan, saying that people were in fact saying “Modi tera kamal khilega (Modi your lotus will bloom)."

“Those who have been rejected by the country, deemed unacceptable by people and find themselves immersed in hopelessness are now chanting ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). But, people in every nook and corner of India are saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom)," the PM said at a public rally in poll-bound Meghalaya.

The country will give a “befitting reply" to the people with such “offensive thinking and language," he said, adding, “The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply."

Congress members had purportedly raised slogans  including “tanashahi nahi chalegi" (down with dictatorship) and “Modi teri kabar khudegi" on Thursday at Delhi airport tarmac after one of its leaders, Pawan Khera, was deplaned in Delhi from a Raipur-bound flight.

Khera was arrested in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Modi, and later released on bail on the same day.

