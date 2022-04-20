Uma Bharti Lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Loudspeaker directives, Advises MP to Copy Them

Having put her own government in a spot over issues, including liquor prohibition, unlocking the Shiva temple in Raisen among others, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Wednesday hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s fresh orders on loudspeakers at religious places.

In a series of tweets, Bharti said the UP government’s move on controlling noise pollution levels was laudable. She further said high noise levels impacted human health, claiming that proper sleep at night was imperative.

Bharti demanded a ban on loudspeakers from 10 pm to 7 am, stating that they should only be allowed for public functions on the condition that the sound is limited to attendees and there is no discrimination on the basis of religion.

Higher noise levels were impacting schools and hospitals, besides elders and students who had a tough time due to unrestrained noise, she added.

Noise levels at marriage and public processions should be fixed, said the former union minister urging MP to emulate the move of its neighbouring state.

Rajneesh Agrawal, one of the party spokespersons of the Madhya Pradesh BJP, said the party will consider suggestions from Bharti in context of the local situation if the CM and home minister find it proper.

The Shivraj Chouhan-led government was not heeding any demands from the former CM and the fresh demand could leave Bharti in an odd situation yet again, said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

Adityanath on Tuesday had ordered the administration in Uttar Pradesh to ensure sound from loudspeakers is confined to religious places and others should not be face any issues. He has ordered the police to not allow religious processions without due permission. The loudspeakers should not be allowed at new sites, added the CM’s order.

