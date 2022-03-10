Unchahar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Unchahar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Atul Singh (INC), Amarpal Maurya (BJP), Anjali Maurya (BSP), Manoj Kumar Pandey (SP), Pankaj Kumar Patel (ABAD), Rahul Singh (AAP), Akshay Pratap Singh (IND), Amaresh Bahadur (IND), Ayodhya Prashad (IND), Kaushalendra Singh (IND), Pramod Kumar (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Shailendra Kumar Gupta (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.46%, which is -1.19% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manoj Kumar Pandey of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Unchahar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.183 Unchahar (ऊंचाहार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh. Unchahar is part of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.13%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 345103 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,83,234 were male and 1,61,846 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Unchahar in 2019 was: 883 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,49,485 eligible electors, of which 1,72,288 were male,1,53,080 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,966 eligible electors, of which 1,54,709 were male, 1,33,248 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Unchahar in 2017 was 367. In 2012, there were 292 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar Pandey of SP won in this seat defeating Utkrist Maurya of BJP by a margin of 1,934 which was 0.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 28.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manoj Kumar Pandey of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Utkrist Maurya of BSP by a margin of 2,582 votes which was 1.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 183 Unchahar Assembly segment of the 36. Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Rae Bareli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.65%, while it was 64.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Unchahar went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.183 Unchahar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.183 Unchahar comprises of the following areas of Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Unchahar Tehsil and KC 2 Dalmau East of 5 Dalmau Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Unchahar constituency, which are: Sareni, Rae Bareli, Salon, Babaganj, Husainganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Unchahar is approximately 545 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Unchahar is: 25°58’16.3"N 81°15’01.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Unchahar results.

