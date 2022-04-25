Uniform Civil Code Being Examined in Himachal, Not Ruling It Out Before Polls: CM Jairam Thakur to News18

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur, who is in Delhi, spoke exclusively to News18 ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, and said the Uniform Civil Code is being examined in the state after the Uttarakhand government announced a panel for it.

Thakur also said the BJP will break the tradition when the incumbent government will be voted back to power in Himachal Pradesh, just like what happened in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The chief minister also took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party and said people have either voted for the BJP or Congress in Himachal Pradesh, “third party isn’t even an option". He also pointed out that “people in the state don’t accept such politics" as practised by AAP.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Are you considering the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on the lines of states such as Goa, now that Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are also examining it?

A: We have asked officials to examine it and whether it fits the state. It has come into active consideration after Uttarakhand announced a panel for it. We believe the decision to implement the UCC is a good one but we are examining it. The message that has gone from other states in the favour of UCC is right. We are not ruling out possibility of announcing it before polls. We will not be in a hurry. We will examine and we will see what we can do.

Q: You have been defeated in bypolls. Is there anything that these losses taught you?

A: The bypoll results also had a huge sympathy factor as the sitting members expired. However, it has taught us a lot. We got the chance to remove shortcomings and we will perform well in Himachal Pradesh.

Q: Are you banking on your beneficiary schemes as well?

A: We have worked in the social sector and launched many schemes. Be it social security pension, Sahara Yojana for terminally ill patients. We have decided to give three cylinders to women. If we want private sector investment, we want roads, electricity, land and water. We have started focusing on the land bank of 5,000 acres and those who want to invest are welcomed.

Q: Did you give credibility to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by accepting their top leadership in Himachal Pradesh in your party?

A: There was a lot of hue and cry over AAP and we have seen that getting punctured. Their president, women wing president everyone left to join us. Ideologically, AAP is zero. Whatever space they have got is because of the prevailing political situation. They had to dissolve the Himachal Pradesh unit as they knew the kind of politics they do is beneath Himachal Pradesh. People in the state don’t accept such politics.

Q: AAP has put their Punjab MLAs on the election task in the region of Kangra and Una?

A: The state has always chosen either the BJP or Congress. Third party isn’t even an option.

Q: The state has a tradition of not repeating the incumbent government. How tough these elections are going to be?

A: Elections should be taken seriously and as a challenge. In 1985, no government has been repeated till now. We saw elections in four states. Everyone used to say these states do not vote for incumbent elections and yet BJP was voted to power.

Q: There are protests in Mandi regarding the new airport.

A: Himachal Pradesh is a hilly state and those protesting should give us an alternative site. We will be having an MoU with the airport authority today on this important project.

Q: Prashant Kishor is being consulted by the opposition for Himachal Pradesh.

A: Himachal Pradesh has either voted for the BJP or the Congress. The political situation in the state is the same. Prashant Kishor is advising the Congress but it is their issue. BJP is strong in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a strong connect with the Himachal people. Our party president is from Himachal despite it being a small state.

