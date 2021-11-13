Union Minister Kishan Reddy Takes Exception to TRS' Dharnas Over Paddy Procurement

Taking exception to the ruling TRS in Telangana holding dharnas against the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre for its alleged refusal to procure paddy in the ’yasangi’ (summer) crop, BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asked how can the NDA government be called anti-farmer when it has increased heavily rice procurement from the State since assuming office in 2014. Observing that the Centre has spent Rs 26,641 crore during 2020-21 on rice procurement in Telangana while the amount spent in 2014 was Rs 3,404 crore, Reddy asked how can the Modi government be criticised.

Why is the ruling TRS holding dharnas, asked Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism. Referring to BJP’s victory in the recent Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll, he said," Are you doing dharnas against Huzurabad people." Reddy’s criticism against the TRS came in the wake of an ongoing war of words between the two parties over rice procurement.

The TRS organised protests across the State on Friday against the BJP and the NDA government’s alleged refusal to procure paddy from the State during the coming summer crop. Saying that the Centre reimburses to the State the paddy procurement, he wondered as to why the TRS organised dharnas. Agreement is also in place between the State and the Centre, he said.

Asked if the farmers can take up paddy cultivation in the summer season, he said the State should discuss with the Centre as per the agreement on procurement. Noting that farmers only produce paddy and that it was converted as raw rice or parboiled rice in rice mills, he said the State government should speak to the millers since it does the procurement.

Referring to TRS’ allegation that no medical college has come to the State, he said AIIMS has been sanctioned for Telangana. He claimed that proposals were not received from the State when Centre sought to establish medical colleges in 2019. Meanwhile, TRS Working President and State Minister K T Rama Rao alleged that many State issues have been pending with the Centre during the last seven-and-a-half-years and that his party would follow up on them and also protest, if need be.

He cited the example of TRS’ protests on Friday over paddy procurement. Rama Rao, who spoke to reporters on awards received by the State government from the Centre on subjects concerning municipal administration, said the State received appreciation on various occasions but not funds.

He found fault also with the attitude of defence officials over closure of roads and others in the city during the protests, which allegedly inconvenienced citizens.

