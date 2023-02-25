Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik’s car was allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Dinhata in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district on Saturday.

The car’s windshield was cracked in the stone pelting allegedly by TMC supporters who also showed black flags to the minister.

Pramanik said, “The police are acting as mere spectators and shielding the perpetrators of violence. People of the state are witnessing what is being done by TMC supporters in the state".

The minister, a Member of Parliament from Coochbehar, alleged that TMC was sheltering miscreants.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said if a Union Minister is not safe in the state then think about the condition of others.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari condemned the attack and alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s “goons" are roaming free in state.

“Since today morning, tension was prevailing in Burirhat area of Sahebganj PS over the issue of visit of MOS Nisith Pramanik at the house of BJP supporter at Burirhat bazar. Since morning, TMCP supporters gathered at their Burirhat Party office to show black flag. At about 12/30 hrs, MoS visited to the area and after sometimes, proceeded towards Dinhata. But after 10 minutes, few BJP supporters came to the spot with lathi, stones and bricks. OC Sahebganj PS along his team (under the guidance of SDPO) tried to stop them and also advised them not to proceed towards the TMCP crowd. But they declined and started pelting stones. In the mean time, police tried to restrain both the parties to disperse them from the spot, and fired stun shell inorder to restrict them. At present, all the supporters of both sides left the PO. Now area under control. Keeping close watch over the issue," police said.

BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said “if a central minister’s car is attacked in this manner, then think about the security of the common people in the state".

Bhattacharya said the Governor should initiate steps for the imposition of Article 355 in the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, while reacting to this, said BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari are instigating the saffron party workers to disrupt peace in West Bengal. “These leaders should be brought to task first", he stated.

(With PTI inputs)

