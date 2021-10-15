UP 2022 Polls: BJP’s Mega Farmer Outreach in More than 58,000 Gram Panchayats to Begin From Today

Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to start its mega farmers’ outreach programme across the state starting Friday.

The BJP is going to organize Kisan Chaupals across 58195 gram panchayats through its well-oiled poll machinery in order to reach out to the farmers of the state with the achievements of the Centre and the State government in the state.

The BJP has instructed its Ministers, MPs, MLAs, Zila Panchayat Chiefs and members of BJP Kisan Morcha to reach out to the 58195 gram panchayats not just with the achievements of the Modi-Yogi governments but also to clear out the ‘rumours’ spread by opposition parties regarding the agricultural laws on which farmer unions have been protesting.

Giving more information about the Kisan Chaupals, UP BJP Spokesperson, Rakesh Tripathi said, “We are starting with Kisan Chaupals in 58,195 gram panchayats across Uttar Pradesh. The Kisan Chaupals are starting from today on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi and will continue till 31st October which is also the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. This will be our dialogue programme in every gram panchayat, in which we will be telling people about the positive sides of the agricultural laws."

“Apart from this dialogue will also be done on Farm Loan Waiver, increment In Sugarcane prices, subsidy on farming equipment, subsidy on fertilisers and seeds, waiving of surcharge in electricity bills, etc will be told to the people during the Kisan Chaupals. The welfare schemes being run by central and state governments will also be told to the farmers," added Rakesh Tripathi.

“We will also be telling farmers about the positive sides of the Agricultural Laws and also will clear their doubts about the rumours spread by opposition to these laws. We will also tell them that MSP is not being scrapped as rumoured by opposition parties, also Mandi’s will not be scrapped but we will ensure that farmers get more options in the open market so that farmers can sell their produce on the rates best suited to them. Our state ministers along with MPs, MLAs, Zila Panchayat Chiefs and Kisan Morcha members will reach out to the farmers during these Chaupals," stated BJP Spokesperson.

It is believed that the BJP is well aware of the adverse effect of the farmers’ protest against the agricultural laws which may have caused a dent in the Western Part of the state. Also, the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people were killed including four farmers allegedly by the son of a Union MoS, has given worries to the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has slammed the BJP’s farmers’ outreach programme and has said that such events won’t save BJP from losing 2022 UP Polls. Speaking to news18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “BJP’s policies have always been anti-farmer and pro-corporate. Three farm laws were passed without consulting farmers’ associations to favour few industrial giants. The Central Government is adamant on not repealing farm laws. The double engine government in UP is afraid of farmers’ agitation. This agitation may harm BJP dearly and that’s why in order to contain and manage farmers’ discontent, BJP is planning to hold Kisan Chaupals. Now, no strategy of BJP would work and farmers would vote en-masse against BJP."

“The Yogi government has not fulfilled the promises made to the farmers. The purchase price of sugarcane was not increased for 4 years and when elections are knocking on the doors, BJP government increased just Rs 25, which is not sufficient to provide any relief to sugarcane farmers. BJP has also failed to double the farmers income. It is beyond any doubt that BJP has not done anything substantial for the welfare of farmers. So, in 2022 BJP would find no takers in the farming community," said the SP Spokesperson.

