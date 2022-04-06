UP A Role Model for Other States: Yogi Adityanath Tells Workers to Move Forward With New Resolve on BJP’s Founding Day

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath told BJP workers in Lucknow on Wednesday that Uttar Pradesh has given achieved milestones from housing to ration and employment in the last five years, and it is a proud moment as the party returned to power in the state in 2017 after 14 years of exile.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us… It inspires us to move forward with a new resolve… In 2017, the top leadership came together to uplift the BJP in Uttar Pradesh on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the last five years, the government and the party have worked extremely well in coordination for the welfare of every section of the society, villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women, without any discrimination within the state. This resulted in the people of Uttar Pradesh voting us to power for our second consecutive term with a two-thirds majority in the assembly elections," said Yogi Adityanath at the BJP’s 42nd Founding Day celebrations at party office in Lucknow.

He told the BJP workers that Uttar Pradesh has been a role model to other states in the past five years in terms of providing houses to 43.5 lakh poor to building 2.61 crore toilets, handing out ration twice a month to 15 crore people, and giving government jobs to 5 lakh youth. “BJP has taken these steps forward with full sincerity without any discrimination".

On the Lok Kalyan Patra, CM Yogi Adityanath told the workers that every promise made in the Sankalp Patra needs to be treated as a ‘Mantra’. “We have to accept every word of it and fulfil our promises."

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi, the CM said the Central government provided free ration to over 80 crore Indians during the pandemic.

While bowing down to all the great leaders, including the founder of the party Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yogi Adityanath said the government will work “tirelessly" to fulfil the expectations of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

