UP and Meghalaya Next, Says Mamata's Nephew Abhishek, Sets Tone for TMC's Expansion in 5 States

The Trinamool Congress is aiming to spread its wings to Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh, after Tripura and Goa, announced TMC MP and party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek on Saturday during a rally in West Bengal ahead of bye-elections.

Addressing the political campaign in North 24 Parganas’ Khardah, Abhishek said that the party wants to enter the northeastern state in Meghalaya and the Hindi heartland in UP in the following months.

Meanwhile, bye-elections will be held in four constituencies – Dinhata, Khardah, Shantipur and Gosaba — on October 30.

Abhishek, who is the star campaigner for the TMC after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, set the tune for a national plan of the party at both the rallies in Gosaba and Khardah.

“In the next three months, I can guarantee that the TMC will reach out to five more states," Abhishek said.

In an ambitious statement, the 33-year-old said that it’s only the TMC that can overthrow the BJP at the Centre, and not the Congress, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the young TMC leader for hitting out at the Congress and said, “They don’t want to fight the BJP, which is why they are attacking the Congress. It is clear now ."

On the other hand, BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Whatever Abhishek is saying is corporate language, not political. The party cannot move forward with this view."

Earlier, Abhishek had claimed that voting for the Congress and Left Front would be in no way different from opting for the NOTA button as he sought to woo electorate here ahead of the October 30 bypoll to four assembly seats. He also slammed the BJP for “thrusting by-election" on two of the four seats that will go to polls.

Winning BJP candidates Jagannath Sarkar (Shantipur) and Nisith Pramanik (Dinhata) resigned as MLAs even after being elected by people. They dishonoured the verdict of people to retain parliamentary berths. The BJP is seeking votes again in those two seats. They will be rejected by people, he claimed.

