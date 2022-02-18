Home / News / Politics /  UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: After PM Equates AAP-Cong, Priyanka Describes Modi, Kejriwal; 34 CCTVs at Poll Control Room Damaged
Live now

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: After PM Equates AAP-Cong, Priyanka Describes Modi, Kejriwal; 34 CCTVs at Poll Control Room Damaged

UP Polls 2022 Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP and AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains.

Priyanka Gandhi held a press conference in Lucknow ahead of PM Modi's visit to the capital city. (Image: News18)
News18.com |
Updated: February 18, 2022, 08:41 IST
Advertisement

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan” and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan” on Thursday. She said their governance is only visible in advertisements. Read More

Feb 18, 2022 08:41 IST

Samajwadi Party Writes to Election Commission to "Deploy Additional Security Forces in Jaunpur District'

Feb 18, 2022 08:12 IST

BJP's double-engine govt gave impetus to develop, established rule of law in UP: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had an “atmosphere of riots and anarchy" which changed under the BJP’s “double-engine government" that gave impetus to the development and established the rule of law. He claimed the attack on Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, the BJP candidate pitted against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, makes evident the “desperation" of the Samajwadi Party chief who is “sensing defeat" in the Assembly polls. The senior BJP leader accused Akhilesh Yadav of trying to foist a ‘danga (riot) raaj’ in Uttar Pradesh, so that “criminals associated with Samajwadi Party will have a free run to loot". The people of the state have seen the atmosphere of riots and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh for years. Even the law-and-order machinery and castes were used for political interests, Jitendra Singh alleged.

Advertisement
Feb 18, 2022 07:42 IST

Priyanka slams BJP, AAP; calls Modi 'bade miyan', Kejriwal 'chote miyan'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan" and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan" on Thursday, and said their governance is only visible in advertisements.She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using religion and sentiments for political gains. “Modiji’s governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise. “Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends," the Congress general secretary told reporters in Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab.

Feb 18, 2022 07:41 IST

They are afraid of losing: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah

Feb 18, 2022 07:33 IST

Candidate from Firozabad, campaigns wearing shackles, says, fighting for labour rights of glass bangle workers

Feb 18, 2022 07:32 IST

BJP twisted Channi's remark made for AAP, BJP leaders: Priyanka Gandhi on UP de bhaiya' comment

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his UP de bhaiya’ remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement.
“Channi ji said specifically that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis, not by outsiders - that was the context of his comment. He was referring to AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab. “The BJP, with the help of its propaganda machinery funded by its top industrialist friends, resorts to twisting statements and using them against the opposition because it has run out of political points to debate on," Gandhi said in a statement to PTI.

Feb 18, 2022 12:44 IST

BJP's double-engine govt gave impetus to develop, established rule of law in UP: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had an "atmosphere of riots and anarchy" which changed under the BJP's "double-engine government" that gave impetus to the development and established the rule of law. He claimed the attack on Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, the BJP candidate pitted against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, makes evident the "desperation" of the Samajwadi Party chief who is "sensing defeat" in the Assembly polls. The senior BJP leader accused Akhilesh Yadav of trying to foist a 'danga (riot) raaj' in Uttar Pradesh, so that "criminals associated with Samajwadi Party will have a free run to loot". The people of the state have seen the atmosphere of riots and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh for years. Even the law-and-order machinery and castes were used for political interests, Jitendra Singh alleged.
Feb 18, 2022 12:44 IST

Priyanka slams BJP, AAP; calls Modi 'bade miyan', Kejriwal 'chote miyan'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "bade miyan" and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "chote miyan" on Thursday, and said their governance is only visible in advertisements.She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using religion and sentiments for political gains. "Modiji's governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise. "Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends," the Congress general secretary told reporters in Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab.
Advertisement
Feb 18, 2022 12:44 IST

They are afraid of losing: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah

Feb 18, 2022 12:44 IST

Candidate from Firozabad, campaigns wearing shackles, says, fighting for labour rights of glass bangle workers

Feb 18, 2022 12:44 IST

BJP twisted Channi's remark made for AAP, BJP leaders: Priyanka Gandhi on UP de bhaiya' comment

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his UP de bhaiya' remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement. "Channi ji said specifically that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis, not by outsiders - that was the context of his comment. He was referring to AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab. "The BJP, with the help of its propaganda machinery funded by its top industrialist friends, resorts to twisting statements and using them against the opposition because it has run out of political points to debate on," Gandhi said in a statement to PTI.

Read more

Ahead of polls, election officers and security guards were shocked when they saw 34 newly installed CCTV cameras in and around a poll control room in Pilibhit were damaged by a troop of monkeys.

Authorities initially thought it was possibly done by a political party and a matter serious enough to be reported to the EC. But their shock soon turned into disbelief, when they realised after an initial probe that it was damaged by monkeys. “We had installed 52 new cameras, costing Rs 2,500 each, at the complex where a strongroom holds EVMs and VVPAT machines. At least 34 such cameras were found damaged by monkeys,” additional district magistrate RS Gautam told TOI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP and AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement. She added, BJP has insulted UP farmers, the way innocent farmers were killed by the son of your ministers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur ahead of the third phase assembly elections in the state. Addressing an election rally in Sitapur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people want to return to power those who brought rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that having a BJP government meant keeping rioters and “mafia raj” under control.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.