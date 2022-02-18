UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: After PM Equates AAP-Cong, Priyanka Describes Modi, Kejriwal; 34 CCTVs at Poll Control Room Damaged

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan” and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan” on Thursday. She said their governance is only visible in advertisements. Read More
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday claimed that Uttar Pradesh had an “atmosphere of riots and anarchy" which changed under the BJP’s “double-engine government" that gave impetus to the development and established the rule of law. He claimed the attack on Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, the BJP candidate pitted against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal, makes evident the “desperation" of the Samajwadi Party chief who is “sensing defeat" in the Assembly polls. The senior BJP leader accused Akhilesh Yadav of trying to foist a ‘danga (riot) raaj’ in Uttar Pradesh, so that “criminals associated with Samajwadi Party will have a free run to loot". The people of the state have seen the atmosphere of riots and anarchy in Uttar Pradesh for years. Even the law-and-order machinery and castes were used for political interests, Jitendra Singh alleged.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “bade miyan" and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “chote miyan" on Thursday, and said their governance is only visible in advertisements.She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using religion and sentiments for political gains. “Modiji’s governance is only in advertisements. There is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and no price rise. “Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends," the Congress general secretary told reporters in Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his UP de bhaiya’ remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement.
“Channi ji said specifically that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis, not by outsiders - that was the context of his comment. He was referring to AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab. “The BJP, with the help of its propaganda machinery funded by its top industrialist friends, resorts to twisting statements and using them against the opposition because it has run out of political points to debate on," Gandhi said in a statement to PTI.
Authorities initially thought it was possibly done by a political party and a matter serious enough to be reported to the EC. But their shock soon turned into disbelief, when they realised after an initial probe that it was damaged by monkeys. “We had installed 52 new cameras, costing Rs 2,500 each, at the complex where a strongroom holds EVMs and VVPAT machines. At least 34 such cameras were found damaged by monkeys,” additional district magistrate RS Gautam told TOI.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP and AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the Congress general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement. She added, BJP has insulted UP farmers, the way innocent farmers were killed by the son of your ministers.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur ahead of the third phase assembly elections in the state. Addressing an election rally in Sitapur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people want to return to power those who brought rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that having a BJP government meant keeping rioters and “mafia raj” under control.
