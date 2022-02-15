UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Mega Rallies as Shah to Campaign in Kanpur, Auraiya, Adityanath in Firozabad, Kannauj

If one could turn the clock back, he would have been in his uniform supervising the law and order in his district and managing the election. Now he is in khadi, contesting his first election.

Former IPS officer Aseem Arum, who took the plunge into politics last month when he quit his job and joined the BJP, is contesting the Kannauj seat — a seat that is considered a Samajwadi bastion.

The BJP, however, is buoyed up by the fact that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it had managed to defeat Dimple Yadav, the then Kannauj MP and wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.