UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah's Mega Rally in Lakhimpur Kheri Today; Minister Assures Support to Owaisi's Attackers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend Friday in Lakhimpuri Kheri's Mohammadi town to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the seat. Besides, UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will address two public meetings in Lakhimpur Kheri, Muda Sarawan and Singhahi.
The election scenario in Gorakhpur took a curious turn when a photograph of the Samajwadi Party candidate Shubhawati Shukla touching the feet of Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla was posted on social media.
In another similar photograph, Shubhawati Shukla is seen taking the blessings of former BJP MP and retired Lieutenant General, Prakash Mani Tripathi, at his Civil Lines residence in Gorakhpur.
Both the BJP leaders are known as rivals of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in local politics. Yogi Adityanath is seeking election from Gorakhpur as the BJP candidate.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, saying he should take care that he does not “wake up in his dreams" and take the Jhansi-Delhi expressway or “ride in the Jhansi Metro" which he had promised after becoming the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Adityanath was in Jhansi on Wednesday evening to campaign for BJP candidates and also take out a roadshow.
“Babaji who is sleeping in Jhansi should keep in mind… that he should not wake up in his dreams and take up ‘hawa hawai’ Jhansi-Delhi expressway or ride in the Jhansi Metro, which were false promises that he made to the citizens of Jhansi after becoming the CM," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. “This time people of Bundelkhand will destroy those who betrayed them," he added.
During his Jhansi visit, Adityanath paid obeisance at the Mahadev temple and said he wanted to visit the temple seven years ago but he was arrested before reaching there. The chief minister is staying at the Circuit House of Jhansi and he will address a meeting on Thursday.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday condemned the state government over grant of bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son in Lakhimpur case, saying he would ensure that the culprit and his protectors go to prison when he comes to power. “The minister’s son who trampled farmers has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. SP assures you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronising them," Yadav said addressing an election meeting here.
Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala on Wednesday announced support to the two persons arrested by the state police for attack on AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asadaddin Owaisi. Bharala assured the families of the accused — Sachin Sharma and Shubham — of fair probe into the February 4 attack on Owaisi in western UP in which the parliamentarian escaped gunshots fired at his car.
We will give full cooperation to Sachin and Shubham’s family in every way. There will be a fair investigation in the matter, the minister tweeted in Hindi. The chairman and Minister of State for Labour Welfare Council of UP had on Tuesday visited the family of Sharma in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
He had also claimed that the accused duo were wrongly implicated in the case and the matter will be clear after a fair probe into the matter. The BJP leader also alleged that the episode appeared to be a conspiracy.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief’s car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western UP on February 4 evening, a week before assembly polls in the region. No one was injured in the episode. One of the accused was arrested the same day, while the other was held the next day of the incident. .
