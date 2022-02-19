UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the father of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in Assembly polls. He alleged the Samajwadi Party was “protecting terrorists”. Read More
BJP is sending about 80 leaders from Uttarakhand to Uttar Pradesh for election campaign. Some ministers & leaders, including the CM, would go to UP for campaigning: Party’s state president Madan Kaushik to ANI.
The Etah Assembly seat will be voting in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will vote in Phase 3 of UP polls 2022. The Firozabad Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.
The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Vipin Kumar David from Etah, while the SP, which has an alliance with the RLD in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded Jugendra Singh Yadav. The Congress has put up Gunjan Mishra as its contestant and Ajay Singh is the BSP candidate. READ MORE
After Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav ‘forgot’ his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s name while campaigning in Karhal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the incident, saying things had ‘really become bad’. READ MORE
The Mainpuri Assembly seat will be voting in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh election on February 20. A total of 59 constituencies will vote in Phase 3 of UP polls 2022. The Mainpuri Assembly election result will be declared on March 10.
Mainpuri is considered to be the bastion of the Samajwadi Party, and the party, which has an alliance with the RLD in UP, has fielded sitting MLA Rajkumar alias Raju Yadav. The BJP has put up Jayveer Singh as its challenger. Vineeta is the Congress candidate and Gaurav Nand is the BSP contestant. READ MORE
Hitting back at BJP leaders over their “dynast" jibe against him, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said a person who has a family understands its pain and asked will those without a family be able to feel the pain of families. Addressing an election meeting in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, “They are terming me a ‘ghor pariwarvadi’ (ultimate dynast). A person who has a family understands the pain of the family. The BJP leaders do not have any family, will they be able to feel the pain of families? Only a family person can understand his responsibility. A family person can understand what inflation is. People who have families are sitting here and they can feel (pain of) price rise. The youth feel (pain of) joblessness." BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in some of his campaign speeches, has said the ‘S’ in the SP means ‘sampatti ikattha’ (amassing wealth) and ‘P’ means ‘pariwarwad’ (dynasty).
All bulldozers in the state have been sent for repair and would resume work after March 10, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday referring to his government’s action against criminals. Chief Minister Aditynatha told an election meeting here in Mainpuri that he made this remark in response to a query by a Samajwadi Party leader who asked him if the bulldozers would be operated even during the UP assembly polls. READ MORE
BJP president JP Nadda accused Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday of shielding terrorists. Addressing an election meeting here, he said, “On November 23, 2007, there were bomb blasts in three court complexes in Uttar Pradesh. Fifteen people were killed and 50 injured. The Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the blasts. It took the responsibility for the bomb blasts at the Dashaswamedh Ghat, in a Shramjeevi train, and at Sarojini Nagar, Govindpuri and Paharganj in Delhi. It also took the responsibility for the Sankatmochan Varanasi blasts and the Mumbai local train bomb blasts." Nadda said the investigating agencies had nabbed one accused from Azamgarh and another from Jaunpur. READ MORE
The contest for the Lucknow North assembly seat is creating a buzz with the Samajwadi Party fielding 25-year-old student leader Pooja Shukla against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Neeraj Bora who is also the incumbent MLA from here. Shukla came into the limelight in 2017 after she went to jail for showing black flags to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath near Lucknow University. READ MORE
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the time has come for the people of Uttar Pradesh to say “talaq, talaq, talaq" to both the BJP and the SP in the ongoing state Assembly polls. Addressing a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district, the Hyderabad MP sought to equate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are like brothers, who had got separated.
“The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and it seems that Yogi-Akhilesh are brothers who had got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant. They do not consider themselves as leaders, but as emperors," he said. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, “Modi talks about triple talaq. But this time, people should say talaq, talaq, talaq to both the BJP and the SP, and this will end their story (in Uttar Pradesh)." Campaigning for the candidate of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, of which the AIMIM is a part, Owaisi said, “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister thinks of himself as the wazir (prime minister) of the sultan (king) sitting in Delhi. A person who becomes an emperor in politics has to be removed." He said the time has come for people to make Adityanath and Yadav sit at home.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the father of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in Assembly polls. He alleged the Samajwadi Party was “protecting terrorists".
A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200. Adityanath termed the court’s verdict historic and claimed that of the 38 condemned to death one is from Sanjarpur in Azamgarh.
“The father of this terrorist is linked to the Samajwadi Party and is campaigning for it in the assembly election," claimed the chief minister who addressed polls meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow. Adityanath claimed that no terrorist incident has taken place in the last five years. “The biggest reason for this was that terrorists knew they and also those sheltering them will not be allowed to go scot-free." The BJP government respects all faith and also takes full care of security, he said.
A special court on Friday sentenced to death 38 members of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200. Adityanath termed the court’s verdict historic and claimed that of the 38 condemned to death one is from Sanjarpur in Azamgarh.
“The father of this terrorist is linked to the Samajwadi Party and is campaigning for it in the assembly election,” claimed the chief minister who addressed polls meetings in Kanpur and Lucknow. Adityanath claimed that no terrorist incident has taken place in the last five years. “The biggest reason for this was that terrorists knew they and also those sheltering them will not be allowed to go scot-free.” The BJP government respects all faith and also takes full care of security, he said.
“There used to be Saifai festival under the Samajwadi Party’s rule. But during our government, there are grand events like Chhath Puja, Rangotsav in Mathura and Vrindavan, Dev Deepawali and Kumbh.” “In Karhal, the public is going to ensure that they (the BJP’s rivals) forfeit their security deposit,” Adityanath said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray from Karhal seat where polling is scheduled on Sunday.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the time has come for the people of Uttar Pradesh to say “talaq, talaq, talaq” to both the BJP and the SP in the ongoing state Assembly polls. Addressing a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district, the Hyderabad MP sought to equate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are like brothers, who had got separated.
“The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and it seems that Yogi-Akhilesh are brothers who had got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant. They do not consider themselves as leaders, but as emperors,” he said. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, “Modi talks about triple talaq. But this time, people should say talaq, talaq, talaq to both the BJP and the SP, and this will end their story (in Uttar Pradesh).” Campaigning for the candidate of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, of which the AIMIM is a part, Owaisi said, “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister thinks of himself as the wazir (prime minister) of the sultan (king) sitting in Delhi. A person who becomes an emperor in politics has to be removed.” He said the time has come for people to make Adityanath and Yadav sit at home.
“One (Yadav) has to be sent to Saifai, while another has to be sent to Gorakhpur. Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor will be benefitted only if they are made to sit at home,” Owaisi said. He said both Adityanath and Yadav are speaking in the same tone, adding, “They do not give any importance to the Constitution. They want to gain power for themselves.” Sharpening his attack on the saffron party, Owaisi said, “The BJP talks about defeating the Mughals for winning elections. The Mughals have died and their bones have melt. Only at the time of elections, they are brought back. Akhilesh talks about (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah. Hence, either of these parties coming to power will not be in the interest of Dalits, backwards and minorities.” He said the BJP bagged the votes of the backward classes in the name of Hindutva, but gave the reins of power to “baba” (Adityanath), who spread “Thakurvad” (promoting Thakurs).
Hitting out at the SP, the Hyderabad MP said it only ensures the development of one family when it is in power. The only development that was done during the SP regime in Uttar Pradesh was of “chacha, nati and pota”, he added. Owaisi also accused the Lok Sabha MP from Jalaun, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, who is the Union minister of state for MSMEs, of not establishing any industry here.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.