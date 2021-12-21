Amit Shah to Hit UP Assembly Poll Battleground to Cover 140 Constituencies in 5 days

Union Home Minister will be on a marathon visit to Uttar Pradesh covering 140 assembly seats in a matter of five days starting from December 24 to January 4. The tight days for Amit Shah’s travel to Uttar Pradesh is December 24, 26, 28, 30 and January 1and 4. While being on the tour, the Union Home Minister will be covering 21 Sabhas and three roadshows and the likely venues for the roadshows are Gorakhpur, Bareli and Ayodhya.

The cluster of 7 assembly segments will include 3 OBC dominated seats, 2 urban seats, 1 scheduled caste dominated and 1 Muslim dominated.

Advertisement

The key segment of his tour will be late-night brainstorming sessions with party workers to deliberate party strategy. Boot strengthening has been a quality very typical to Amit Shah and that has ended the party excellent results across various elections.

Amit Shah known as the Chanakya of the BJP has been instrumental in the parties getting 78 out of 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and since then has been active across the state through various elections including the last assembly elections in 2017.

With the tour, Amit Shah will kick off the mega UP campaign for which top party leaders will be putting in their entire might and strength.

Currently, the Jan Vishwas Yatra are underway in Uttar Pradesh Abhijat Raja be led by tall leaders of the party including National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.