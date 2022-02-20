UP Assembly Polls: Real Fight Between Me and Akhilesh, SP to Get Major Victory, Says Shivpal Yadav

The Samajwadi Party candidate from Jaswant Nagar, Shivpal Yadav on Sunday said that their party was sure to win the Uttar Pradesh elections with a thumping majority and the only real fight was between him and his nephew, the CM-face Akhilesh Yadav, on who will win with a maximum margin.

Talking to IANS after casting his vote in Saifai, he said that he has won the Jaswant Nagar seat five times consecutively with a huge margin, but this time he has a competition with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav on who will be winning with a higher margin.

Akhilesh is contesting from the neighbouring Karhal seat and both the leaders are hoping to win their respective constituencies with huge margins.

Shivpal said that the Samajwadi Party will win Jaswant Nagar and Karhal seats by a margin of over one lakh votes.

He also said that he has urged the voters of Karhal to give Akhilesh Yadav a record winning margin.

Reacting to the BJP’s comment that he did not get a seat in Akhilesh’s campaign bus, Shivpal Yadav said, “Our whole family is united and when Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) got me seated beside him… that has been bothering the BJP a lot."

Claiming that the saffron party will be defeated in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal also said that the Yadav-led alliance will win in over 300 seats and Akhilesh is going to be the Chief Minister.

Polling on 59 seats of Assembly seats was underway in Uttar Pradesh. In earlier two phases held February 10 and 14, polling was held on 58 and 55 seats respectively.