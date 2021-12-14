UP Assembly Polls: Scindia, Shivraj to be Key Campaigners for BJP

An immediate neighbour, Madhya Pradesh always remains an active player whenever there are polls around in Uttar Pradesh, so is the case for the 2022 Assembly polls.

Besides sharing an extended border, the two States bear cultural, linguistic and geographical similarities and this is the reason, both the mainstream parties BJP and Congress depute senior leaders on crucial poll duties.

For the upcoming contest due in 2022, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who is leading the charge in the poll-bund State has sought a list of senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh who could woo crowds in poll campaigns.

A party leader wishing anonymity told News18.com that around 40-45 Assembly-in-charges have been deputed for the UP polls already. He Priyanka has sought a list of party leaders who could campaign for the polls. The list is being worked upon, and probably senior leaders from Gwalior, Chambal and Vindhya regions, which share the border with the neighbouring State, will be deputed for campaigning in UP. Plus, some MLAs from these regions could also be sent to UP for poll management. The leader claimed that Kamal Nath and other seniors could be on the list of campaigners for the UP polls.

MPCC chief Kamal Nath is already busy in the closed-door meetings for helping out the party in the UP polls. Nath had recently taken part in Congress mega rally in Jaipur along with around 10,000 -15,000 supporters. Besides, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has already been appointed as the senior poll observer for UP polls.

However, political observers are of the view that the Congress MP unit lacks leaders who could directly sway voters in UP.

Meanwhile, the BJP State unit is expected to help out in UP polls by fielding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the star campaigner and also the new entrant Jyotiraditya Scindia who comes as an obvious choice for UP as he belongs to the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and UP’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra too could be roped in for the campaigns in UP as they both hail from the Gwalior-Chambal region which stares proximity with the several UP districts, a BJP leader said.

CM Chouhan will be part of the group of senior leaders who will be present on the occasion of BJP launching half a dozen poll campaigns named Jan Vishwas Yatras, from six districts in Uttar Pradesh on December 19.

Around 49 Assembly seats falling in districts including Agra, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra bear the influence of Madhya Pradesh leaders and are expected to be tackled by leaders from the central Indian state in Assembly polls. Firebrand Hindutva leader Uma Bharti who was an MLA from Charkhari in 2012 and won as an MP from Jhansi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls could also be assigned key responsibility in the Assembly polls, BJP insiders said.

UP being a hub for caste equations, the BJP could also field Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik for wooing the Dalit votes in the UP polls.

