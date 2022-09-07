UP BJP Core Committee Likely to Be Expanded, Swatantra Dev Singh May Be Included

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had praised Swatantra Dev Singh for six minutes as he had welcomed the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhupendra Chaudhary on August 29, saying Swatantra Dev Singh will not be “let free". Soon, Swatantra Dev, even though not a member, was called for the core committee meeting held at CM Yogi’s residence.

According to sources, Swatantra Dev Singh is likely to get a key role in the UP BJP core committee formed to coordinate with the organization and the government.

The UP BJP core committee’s expansion is expected soon, with several rounds of meetings already conducted. Sources suggest there were discussions on expanding the core committee members from five to eight. The new three members could include a member from the Dalit community, a woman and Swatantra Dev Singh. Currently, there are five members in the core committee — Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and General Secretary Organization Dharampal.

Advertisement

The purpose of this committee is to take up key responsibilities such as coordinating between the government and the organization and sending the inputs to the central leadership by putting its final seal on the important decision at the state level. The committee has to give its opinion on the decisions by coordinating with the BJP organization, the government, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations.

Swatantra Dev Singh is currently the Minister of Jal Shakti department in the Yogi government. Recently, he had resigned from the post of state president and the leader of the Legislative Council.

Earlier, it was being speculated that Swatantra Dev Singh will no longer be involved in the decisions of the BJP organization.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here