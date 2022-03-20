Home » News » Politics » UP BJP's Legislature Party Meet Likely on March 24, Say Party Sources

Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
The meeting is to be held to formally elect CM-designate Yogi Adityanath as the state's legislature party leader.

PTI
Updated: March 20, 2022, 16:46 IST

The meeting of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh legislature party is likely to be held here on March 24, a day before the swearing-in of the new state chief minister, a senior party leader said. The meeting is to be held to formally elect CM-designate Yogi Adityanath as the state's legislature party leader.

"The date of the meeting of the BJP legislature party is yet to be finalised. However, there is a possibility that the meeting will be held on March 24," a senior UP BJP leader told .

first published: March 20, 2022, 16:45 IST