UP BJP's Legislature Party Meet Likely on March 24, Say Party Sources

The meeting of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh legislature party is likely to be held here on March 24, a day before the swearing-in of the new state chief minister, a senior party leader said. The meeting is to be held to formally elect CM-designate Yogi Adityanath as the state's legislature party leader.

"The date of the meeting of the BJP legislature party is yet to be finalised. However, there is a possibility that the meeting will be held on March 24," a senior UP BJP leader told .

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.