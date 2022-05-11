UP CM Adityanath Among 40 BJP Leaders to Campaign for U'khand CM Dhami in Champawat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among 40 BJP leaders who will campaign for the party in the forthcoming bypoll to the Champawat Assembly constituency from where his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami is trying his luck.

Apart from Adityanath, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha members Anil Baluni and Naresh Bansal, former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, Dhami’s cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya are part of the list. Bypoll to the Champawat seat which was vacated for Dhami by Kailash Chandra Gehtori is scheduled to be held on May 31.

The results will be announced on June 2. Though the BJP came to power in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term in the assembly polls held in February this year, Dhami could not retain his Khatima seat losing it to Congress’ Bhuvan Chandra Kapri.

Dhami is contesting from Champawat to become a member of the state assembly which is a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfil to remain in the saddle. Dhami needs to become an MLA within six months of being sworn in as the Chief minister.

