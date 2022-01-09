UP CM Takes Jibe At Akhilesh Over 'Dream of Lord Krishna' Remark; Says BJP Will Win Over 325 Seats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and said that Lord Krishna must have warned the Samajwadi Party supremo in his dream about his defeat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. He also condemned the recent breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab and termed it as a “conspiracy within the country".

Adityanath’s comment came after Akhilesh recently claimed that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at the News18’s ‘Agenda UP’ event, Adityanath said, “Many are dreaming of Lord Krishna, but we know very well, what their intentions are. It was under PM Modi’s leadership that we were able to bring in large-scale development in UP. If Lord Krishna would have come in Akhilesh Yadav’s dream, he must have said ‘Beta tu gaya kaam se’ (my son, you’re gone)". “When Lord Krishna can appear in the dreams of those who installed Kansa’s idol, why can’t Krishna appear in the dreams of his devotees?" he added.

Attacking the Congress, he said, “We have the guts to build Ayodhya and we will also build Mathura. Congress also got a chance but lost the opportunity… In the last 40 years, Congress has not given as many houses as we have given to the people in the last four and a half years."

On being asked about Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Adityanath said, “Who takes him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) seriously? Even Congress doesn’t take him seriously," he said, adding, “The man who hugged the general of the enemy country…will we take him seriously?"

The Chief Minister also asserted that if the house of a Hindu is safe then the house of a Muslim will also be safe. “If the house of a Hindu is not safe then how will the house of a Muslim be safe," he said when asked about allegation by Opposition of biasness over religion in the state. “Rahim will exist only if Ram remains. People who are talking against Ram are under the influence of Talibanisation. I was not voted to power to take care of Hindus, I am here for Muslims as well," he asserted.

“We have used the mandate for nation-building and development. But when SP, BSP and Congress got a mandate in UP, they used it for appeasement and communalism. We are not in the business of giving certificates. When we got the opportunity we made the Ram Mandir, when they got a chance they shot Ram Bhakts," he said.

When asked from which seat he will fight the UP assembly elections 2022, Adityanath said, “I will fight elections from wherever the party wants me to. My only dream is to help Uttar Pradesh to develop and grow."

Meanwhile, he also questioned Samajwadi Party over the IT raids and said, “SP was the only party that has an issue with the IT raids. If the concerned person is not associated with SP, then why are they looking so worried?"

“The fight for Uttar Pradesh has gone beyond Brahmins, this fight is between 80 per cent and 20 per cent," the CM said, adding the BJP will get more than 325 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. “BJP wants a healthy democracy. We are looking at over 325 seats. We are confident that a BJP CM will be taking oath in UP post-March 10," Adityanath said.

Responding on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark that the entire generation of those who want to rename Hyderabad will end, but even then the city’s name will not change, Adityanath said, “When the time comes, Hyderabad will also become Bhagyanagar."

The UP assembly election will be held in seven phases, starting from February 10.

