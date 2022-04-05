Home » News » Politics » UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Review 100-Day Action Plan by Ministers Today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI/File)
In the first meeting of the council of ministers after the swearing-in on March 25, the ministers were asked by CM Yogi Adityanath to prepare a target of 100 days for their respective departments

Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Lucknow // Updated: April 05, 2022, 14:34 IST

In no mood to leave any room for laxity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all the ministers in his cabinet to be ready with an action plan for next 100 days. CM Yogi Adityanath will also be taking a presentation on the 100-day plan from ministers on Tuesday in Lucknow.

In the first meeting of the council of ministers after the swearing-in on March 25, the ministers were asked by CM Yogi Adityanath to prepare a target of 100 days for their respective departments. For this, ministers were also asked to prepare the status of their respective departments and chalk out agenda for the coming 100 days.

The 100-day action plan will be presented by the ministers and reviewed by CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

The ministers have also been asked to present the account of their department.

Sources say that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is keen on ascertaining how much work has been done by the ministers in their respective departments and what their progress report, which is why the chief minister has asked the ministers to chalk out their plan of action and target.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: April 05, 2022, 14:34 IST