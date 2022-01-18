Uttar Pradesh Court Rejects Bail Plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan

A special court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan, arrested last week in a case under the stringent Gangsters Act. Hasan, who was arrested on January 15, has filed his nomination from the Kairana assembly constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket for the February 10 election.

MP/MLA special court judge Subodh Singh said there was no case for bail and rejected Hasan's plea. Hasan's lawyer said they would move the high court soon seeking his bail.

According to government lawyer Ashok Pundhir, the legislator was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Kairana in Shamli district on January 15. According to the police, forty people, including Hasan, were booked last year. While most of the accused were released on bail, Hasan had failed to surrender in court following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and he was arrested.

Advertisement

Earlier, the police had invoked the stringent Gangsters Act against the 34-year-old MLA from Kairana. Under attack over fielding candidates with a criminal background in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that his party leaders have been framed in false cases by the ruling BJP.

Yadav also described as BJP-sponsored a PIL which sought a direction from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission to de-register any political party which violates the directions of the apex court on making public information about their candidate's criminal record. The public interest litigation (PIL) cited the case of SP candidate Hasan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.