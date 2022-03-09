UP Election Results 2022 Date, Time: When, Where & How to Check Uttar Pradesh Poll Results. Details Here

The seven phased electoral fight in politically-important Uttar Pradesh to elect 403 members in the state assembly ended on March 7 and the counting of votes will take place on Thursday, the outcome of which will decide whether the BJP returns to power for the second consecutive term. All Covid-19 protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state.

The majority mark is 202 in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly and the exit polls predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies.

Advertisement

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check results of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on the ECI website and App:

UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 RESULTS: DATE AND TIME

Counting in all the 75 districts of UP will begin at 8 am on Thursday.

The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted.

The initial trends will indicate a possible outcome by around mid-day but the final results is expected to be clear only by the evening.

UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 RESULTS: HOW TO CHECK

The poll results can be checked at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website i.e. eciresults.nic.in.

It can also be checked at Voter Helpline App which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

Results can also be seen at news18.com website. Click Here

UP Election Result 2022 Live Updates can also be viewed on social media platforms of News18 and its website.

Advertisement

UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 RESULTS: WHAT EXIT POLLS PREDICT

Almost all the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will return to power and an increase in Samajwadi Party’s tally but not enough to form the government.

The exit polls have forecast double-digit numbers for the BSP and single-digit count for Congress. Both the SP and BSP have dismissed the exit polls, claiming that they would win the poll comfortably and form their government in the state, which has a 403-member assembly.

UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 RESULTS: ARRANGEMETS AT COUNTING CENTRES

All Covid-19 protocols to be followed at counting centres.

The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters — ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online.

VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency.

Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres and media centres have also been set up there.

Adequate Assistant Returning Officers have been deployed in every assembly constituency for interruption-free counting.

A three-layer security set-up has been made comprising of central police forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the state police.

A total of 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been provided to all the districts. Officials told news agency PTI that a CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

Of the 250, 36 companies have been earmarked for EVM security and 214 for maintaining law and order.

Besides the CAPFs, 61 companies of PAC have also been provided to all districts. Officials said 625 gazetted officers of UP Police; 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed.

UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS: 2017 RESULTS

In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while NDA’s figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.