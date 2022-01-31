Home » News » Politics » UP Elections 2022: Activist Nida Khan, Mayawati's Former Aide Join BJP

Women rights activist Nida Khan joined BJP. (File photo: BJP)
PTI
Lucknow // Updated: January 31, 2022, 12:14 IST

Women rights activist Nida Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati’s former officer on special duty (OSD) Gangaram Ambedkar have joined the BJP ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Barelvi sect cleric Tauqueer Raza Khan’s brother, joined the BJP at its state headquarters here on Sunday in the presence of joining committee head Lakshmikant Bajpai.

Khan, a triple talaq victim, works to provide legal support to others who were divorced under this system. Besides her, Mayawati’s former OSD and ex-national general secretary Ambedkar also joined the BJP.

Bajpai, while welcoming them, said that in the present Yogi Adityanath regime the atmosphere of fear and hooliganism has ended.

first published: January 31, 2022, 12:14 IST