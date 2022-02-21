15 crore people were eligible to vote in 16 districts in this phase. Results of the 2022 polls will be announced on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took out roadshows in the state capital to muster support for their respective party candidates. While Adityanath’s roadshow was confined to the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat where the BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, Yadav, too, started from the same constituency and covered the city on his Vijay Rath’.

In his address in Sarojini Nagar, where the SP has fielded former minister Abhishek Mishra, Yadav said the election this time was not fought by any political party but by the people who suffered in the last five years. He took a jibe at Adityanath mentioning that a media organisation had named him bulldozer baba, and said, “Seeing the response in the earlier phases of elections, his bulldozer has gone for maintenance. The BJP government did nothing for the people except renaming and changing colours of the projects that were launched during the previous government.”

Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP’s allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a strategy in the state assembly polls. Yadav made the claim while talking to reporters in his village Saifai in Etawah district.

Asked about the BJP allegation that the convict’s father belonging to Azamgarh is an SP leader, Yadav said, Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy.”

