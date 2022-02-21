Home / News / Politics /  UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Attend Public Meetings Today; BJP Attacks SP Over Pics of Akhilesh Yadav with Ahmedabad Blasts Accused
Live now

UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to Attend Public Meetings Today; BJP Attacks SP Over Pics of Akhilesh Yadav with Ahmedabad Blasts Accused

UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Apart from Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are among top BJP leaders set to campaign in east UP from Tuesday.

News18.com |
Updated: February 21, 2022, 08:01 IST
Advertisement

UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The third phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh saw over 61 per cent voting turnout till 5 pm on Sunday in 59 assembly constituencies. The updated approximate voting percentage, according to the Election Commission’s Turnout App till 5 pm, was 61.61 per cent. As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third of the seven phase elections to the 403-member state assembly. Over 2. Read More

Feb 21, 2022 08:01 IST

READ | ‘Ask Akhilesh Why He Has Berukhi with Me’: Raja Bhaiya on Fallout with SP-BSP, His Image, Alliance

He is a man of his own ways in the unchallenged fiefdom of Kunda in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, has been an MLA for almost 30 years from Kunda but now has bigger dreams — of holding the levers of the next government in Uttar Pradesh, if the numbers get close in UP. READ MORE

Feb 21, 2022 07:49 IST

UP Polls: EC Notice to BJP Candidate Over Inflammatory Remark

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making an inflammatory statement, and said he prima facie violated the model code and the electoral law. The poll watchdog gave Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Tiloi assembly constituency in Amethi, 24 hours to respond. According to the transcript of a purported video clip made part of the notice, Singh broadly said in Hindi that “…if you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant ‘Radhey-Radhey’, else like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too…you are not needed here."

Advertisement
Feb 21, 2022 07:38 IST

Raking Up Ahmedabad Blast Case BJP's Poll Strategy: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP’s allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a strategy in the state assembly polls. Yadav made the claim while talking to reporters in his village Saifai in Etawah district. Asked about the BJP allegation that the convict’s father belonging to Azamgarh is an SP leader, Yadav said, Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy."

Feb 21, 2022 07:34 IST

PM Modi's Dig at Akhilesh Yadav in Unnao: CM Face Insecure About Seat, Had to Seek Father's Help

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the chief ministerial candidate was “insecure" about his seat and had to seek help from his father whom he had “humiliated" to capture the party. “The seat, which these people considered as the safest, is also getting out of their reach," Modi said at a rally in Unnao, in an apparent reference to the Karhal constituency from where Yadav is contesting in his family stronghold of Mainpuri. Unnao is going to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase.

Feb 21, 2022 07:29 IST

Opposition Parties Fighting for 2nd Position in UP, No Change in SP Since 2017: Yogi Adityanath

With rivals equating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala massacre to target the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the law is taking its own course in the matter and the Opposition’s attempt to derive political mileage in the polls will not succeed. Adityanath claimed the other parties were only fighting the polls for the second spot and said he was not at all worried about his own election from Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Feb 21, 2022 13:34 IST

UP Polls: EC Notice to BJP Candidate Over Inflammatory Remark

The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making an inflammatory statement, and said he prima facie violated the model code and the electoral law. The poll watchdog gave Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Tiloi assembly constituency in Amethi, 24 hours to respond. According to the transcript of a purported video clip made part of the notice, Singh broadly said in Hindi that "...if you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant 'Radhey-Radhey', else like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too...you are not needed here."
Feb 21, 2022 13:34 IST

Raking Up Ahmedabad Blast Case BJP's Poll Strategy: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP's allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a strategy in the state assembly polls. Yadav made the claim while talking to reporters in his village Saifai in Etawah district. Asked about the BJP allegation that the convict's father belonging to Azamgarh is an SP leader, Yadav said, Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy."
Advertisement
Feb 21, 2022 13:34 IST

PM Modi's Dig at Akhilesh Yadav in Unnao: CM Face Insecure About Seat, Had to Seek Father's Help

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the chief ministerial candidate was “insecure" about his seat and had to seek help from his father whom he had “humiliated" to capture the party. “The seat, which these people considered as the safest, is also getting out of their reach," Modi said at a rally in Unnao, in an apparent reference to the Karhal constituency from where Yadav is contesting in his family stronghold of Mainpuri. Unnao is going to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase.
Feb 21, 2022 13:34 IST

Opposition Parties Fighting for 2nd Position in UP, No Change in SP Since 2017: Yogi Adityanath

With rivals equating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala massacre to target the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the law is taking its own course in the matter and the Opposition’s attempt to derive political mileage in the polls will not succeed. Adityanath claimed the other parties were only fighting the polls for the second spot and said he was not at all worried about his own election from Gorakhpur Urban seat.

Read more

15 crore people were eligible to vote in 16 districts in this phase. Results of the 2022 polls will be announced on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took out roadshows in the state capital to muster support for their respective party candidates. While Adityanath’s roadshow was confined to the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat where the BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, Yadav, too, started from the same constituency and covered the city on his Vijay Rath’.

In his address in Sarojini Nagar, where the SP has fielded former minister Abhishek Mishra, Yadav said the election this time was not fought by any political party but by the people who suffered in the last five years. He took a jibe at Adityanath mentioning that a media organisation had named him bulldozer baba, and said, “Seeing the response in the earlier phases of elections, his bulldozer has gone for maintenance. The BJP government did nothing for the people except renaming and changing colours of the projects that were launched during the previous government.”

Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP’s allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a strategy in the state assembly polls. Yadav made the claim while talking to reporters in his village Saifai in Etawah district.

Asked about the BJP allegation that the convict’s father belonging to Azamgarh is an SP leader, Yadav said, Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.