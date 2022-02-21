UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The third phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh saw over 61 per cent voting turnout till 5 pm on Sunday in 59 assembly constituencies. The updated approximate voting percentage, according to the Election Commission’s Turnout App till 5 pm, was 61.61 per cent. As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third of the seven phase elections to the 403-member state assembly. Over 2. Read More
He is a man of his own ways in the unchallenged fiefdom of Kunda in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, has been an MLA for almost 30 years from Kunda but now has bigger dreams — of holding the levers of the next government in Uttar Pradesh, if the numbers get close in UP. READ MORE
The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making an inflammatory statement, and said he prima facie violated the model code and the electoral law. The poll watchdog gave Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Tiloi assembly constituency in Amethi, 24 hours to respond. According to the transcript of a purported video clip made part of the notice, Singh broadly said in Hindi that “…if you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant ‘Radhey-Radhey’, else like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too…you are not needed here."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP’s allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a strategy in the state assembly polls. Yadav made the claim while talking to reporters in his village Saifai in Etawah district. Asked about the BJP allegation that the convict’s father belonging to Azamgarh is an SP leader, Yadav said, Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy."
Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the chief ministerial candidate was “insecure" about his seat and had to seek help from his father whom he had “humiliated" to capture the party. “The seat, which these people considered as the safest, is also getting out of their reach," Modi said at a rally in Unnao, in an apparent reference to the Karhal constituency from where Yadav is contesting in his family stronghold of Mainpuri. Unnao is going to polls on February 23 in the fourth phase.
With rivals equating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala massacre to target the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the law is taking its own course in the matter and the Opposition’s attempt to derive political mileage in the polls will not succeed. Adityanath claimed the other parties were only fighting the polls for the second spot and said he was not at all worried about his own election from Gorakhpur Urban seat.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took out roadshows in the state capital to muster support for their respective party candidates. While Adityanath’s roadshow was confined to the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat where the BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, Yadav, too, started from the same constituency and covered the city on his Vijay Rath’.
In his address in Sarojini Nagar, where the SP has fielded former minister Abhishek Mishra, Yadav said the election this time was not fought by any political party but by the people who suffered in the last five years. He took a jibe at Adityanath mentioning that a media organisation had named him bulldozer baba, and said, “Seeing the response in the earlier phases of elections, his bulldozer has gone for maintenance. The BJP government did nothing for the people except renaming and changing colours of the projects that were launched during the previous government.”
Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP’s allegation that his party has links with the father of an Ahmedabad terror strike case convict as part of a strategy in the state assembly polls. Yadav made the claim while talking to reporters in his village Saifai in Etawah district.
Asked about the BJP allegation that the convict’s father belonging to Azamgarh is an SP leader, Yadav said, Strict action should be initiated against a terrorist. And if the BJP is levelling the allegation during the elections, the BJP is moving with a strategy.”
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.