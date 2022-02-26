UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The campaign for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh going to the polls during the fifth phase of the state assembly elections ended on Friday evening. The voting for the fifth phase of state assembly elections will be held on February 27. Read More
Polls have come and gone, but for the temple town of Ayodhya, this is surely an election amid a new beginning. With the longstanding saga of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute being over following a historic judgement from the Supreme Court in 2019, it is for the first time that the city goes to vote without a shadow of the decades-old controversy that has most profoundly shaped and defined India’s contemporary politics and played the most crucial role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s meteoric rise. READ MORE
Samajwadi Party leaders Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav will tour Jaunpur city in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of the phase 5 elections tomorrow.
From power-packed rallies and roadshows by top leaders to promises of freebies and verbal attacks, the high-octane campaigning ahead of the fifth phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on Friday. As many as 61 seats spread across 12 districts including Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli are going to polls on Sunday.
The Election Commission on Friday barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours for making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister. Censuring Rai for violating the poll code, the Commission said the ban commences at 8.00 am on Saturday. Rai, who is contesting from the Pindara seat, had made the objectionable remarks in a live Facebook post in January, following which the EC had served him a notice.
The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered as Congress bastions, Ayodhya, the epicentre of movement for the construction of Lord Ram temple too go to the polls on Sunday.
BJP supporters greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the slogan of Bulldozer Baba zindabad as he held his roadshow here on Friday in support of his Cabinet colleague Sidharth Nath Singh’s candidature from City (West) assembly seat. Nearly two-km-long roadshow of the chief minister starting from Karbala Chauraha and ending at Nakhash Kona Chauraha of the city was attended by lakhs of people, eyewitnesses said.
During the entire roadshow, which started at 5 pm and ended at 6 pm, people carrying the BJP’s saffron flags rent the air with slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Bulldozer Baba Zindabad”.
The new term for the chief minister was first heard from Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who, in a YouTube video, has claimed that a prestigious English daily has changed Yogi Adityanath’s name to Baba Bulldozer.
The term purportedly owes its origin to the extensive use of bulldozers by the Uttar Pradesh government for demolishing illegal properties of criminals in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing them of promoting “mafia raj” in Uttar Pradesh during their rule as he campaigned for BJP candidates in Pratapgarh.
Though he was addressing an election rally in Rampur Khas, from where veteran Congress leader Pramod Tiwari’s daughter Aradhna Mishra is seeking a third consecutive win, Shah only made a passing reference to the Congress while talking about ending Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
The SP and the BSP were the target of his attacks, signalling the BJP is not counting the grand old party much in the ongoing high-decibel electoral battle for Uttar Pradesh, where the fifth round of voting is scheduled this Sunday.
“For 70 years, SP, BSP and Congress had been feeding Article 370 like a child in their lap which kept Kashmir divided from us. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji’s government came to power and on August 5, 2019, PM Modi struck down Article 370, Shah said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.