UP Elections 2022 Phase 1: Full List of Constituencies That Will Vote Today as Battle for UP Kicks Off

The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7am and will continue till 6pm, officials of the state election commission said. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. Ministers whose fate would be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to cast their franchise, election officials said. The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three farm laws in the national capital. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the RLD.
Here are all the constituencies going to vote today:
Kairana
Thana Bhawan
Shamli
Budhana
Charthawal
Purqazi (SC)
Muzaffarnagar
Khatauli
Meerapur
Siwalkhas
Sardhana
Hastinapur (SC)
Kithore
Meerut Cantt
Meerut
Meerut South
Chhaprauli
Baraut
Baghpat
Loni
Muradnagar
Sahibabad
Ghaziabad
Modi Nagar
Dhaulana
Hapur (SC)
Garhmukteshwar
Noida
Dadri
Jewar
Sikandrabad
Bulandshahr
Syana
Anupshahr
Debai
Shikarpur
Khurja (SC)
Khair (SC)
Barauli
Atrauli
Chharra
Koil
Aligarh
Iglas (SC)
Chhata
Mant
Goverdhan
Mathura
Baldev (SC)
Etmadpur
Agra Cantt (SC)
Agra South
Agra North
Agra Rural (SC)
Fatehpur Sikri
Kheragarh
Fatehabad
Bah
