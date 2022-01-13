UP Elections 2022: List of Resignations Grows in BJP, Backward Caste MLA Mukesh Verma Latest to Walk Out

The slew of resignations in the Uttar Pradesh BJP spilled over to Thursday with Shikohahabad MLA and Backward Caste leader Mukesh Verma resigning from the party’s primary membership weeks before Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Verma, the seventh MLA — including two ministers — to resign in three days, said he was following influential OBC leader and minister Swami Prasad Maurya out of the ruling party. “Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," Verma said.

Mukesh Verma represents Shikohahabad constituency which comes under Firozabad district in western Uttar Pradesh that goes to polls in the initial phases of the seven-phase polling in the state.

In his letter addressed to the state BJP president, Varma alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government, in the past five years, has “failed to address" the problems of weaker sections, youths, farmers, Dalits and OBCs. He said that small traders and businessmen had suffered in the regime. Verma also sent a copy of the letter to the party’s national president JP Nadda.

Avtar Singh Bhadana, Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, Roshan Lal Varma, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya are the five other MLAs that quit the BJP in the last 36 hours. Barring Bhadana, who has joined the RLD, all the other legislators are likely to join the Samajwadi Party in the coming days.

Amid the spate of walkouts from the party, the BJP on Wednesday also inducted two names from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. Congress MLA Narensh Saini and Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav, who joined the BJP, both hail from Backward Castes.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee is meeting on Thursday to finalise the candidates list for seats that will go to polls in the initial phases of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, starting February 10.

BJP president JP Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, all of whom have contracted covid-19, joined the meeting via video conferencing, while Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders besides those from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, met physically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also scheduled to join the meeting virtually.

As many as 58 and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote on February 10 and February 14, respectively.

