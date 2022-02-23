UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Flags EVM Issue in Unnao, Voting Disrupted at Sohramau; BSP Confident of 'Full Majority'

UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: The stage is set for polling to begin in 59 constituencies spread across nine districts as Uttar Pradesh votes in phase 4 of the seven-phased assembly elections. Read More
After EVM malfunction at booth number 401 in Sohramau, polling was disrupted for 40 minutes at the booth.
Today UP is crime & terrorism free. Everyone feels safe. People are getting jobs. We’ve made UP economy no 2 and will also make it No 1 and people are voting for that. We are forming the govt: UP minister Mohsin Raza after casting his vote in Lucknow to ANI.
In Awadh and Central Uttar Pradesh districts, including Sitapur, Lucknow, Chitrakoot, there are five buzzwords being heard in this election — Ration, ‘Saand’, ‘Suraksha’, ‘Samman’ and the ‘Musalman’ voter.
From Sitapur to Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Amethi, Fatehpur, Barabanki and from Pratapgarh to Chitrakoot, News18 travelled through a dozen districts that have about 70 seats and go to polls in Phases 4 and 5 to speak to voters and politicians. The five most-mentioned words in these conversations seem to be determining which way the votes will be cast. READ MORE
Opposition brought the Hijab issue into elections. This rule (for uniform) was formed in Karnataka, people did this (row) in reply. But I think, a law should be made to ban hijab across the country: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao.
With voting underway for the fourth round in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to come out and vote. Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning.
“Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. I request all the voters to contribute in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. This is the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati on Wednesday expressed confidence that both Muslims and Dalits will vote for her party and they will form government in state with full majority. Her statement came in response to Network18’s interview with Union home minister Amit Shah where he had said that it would be wrong to summarise that BSP is losing relevance. He added that it is Akhilesh Yadav who has deviated from the real issues in UP elections 2022. READ MORE
Flood-prone Tamkuhi Raj, right at the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, has been the stomping ground for Ajay Kumar Lallu who has won the seat for the Congress twice consecutively, prompting his appointment as UP unit chief by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. READ MORE
BSP is headed towards absolute majority. Taking into account the first 3 phases & today’s voting, you’ll find out that voting done for BSP. Just like 2007, BSP will form govt with absolute majority, Mayawati will become UP’s CM for 5th time: SC Misra, BSP.
Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party. They will not vote for them. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in SP govt. The face of SP leaders tell that they are not coming in power: BSP chief Mayawati.
Azamgarh, the constituency of MP Akhilesh Yadav, the birthplace of poet Kaifi Azmi, is at the centre of the electoral discourse of Uttar Pradesh yet again. The reason? Its other identity of being the home ground of Indian Mujahideen terrorists.
Mohammad Saif, one of the terrorists sentenced to death recently in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, belongs to Azamgarh’s Sanjarpur village. His father Shehbaz Ahmed’s photograph with Akhilesh Yadav has been used by the Bharatiya Janata Party to allege that the Samajwadi Party supports terrorists. READ MORE
Voting disrupted at booth number 71 of Unnao Vidhansabha 165 of Unnao district due to malfunctioning of EVMs: SP.
Many interesting battles will take place in Uttar Pradesh’s phase-4 elections today; with some bastions of the BJP and Congress set for litmus tests. While the earlier three phases had majorly seen Jat, Muslim equations, and large pockets of traditional Yadav strongholds, this time, the regions going to polls are not defined by any dominant narrative. READ MORE
BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes. Our agenda is nation first. BJP will form government again: Former ED Joint Director & BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh to ANI.
For the BJP, which won 51 of 59 seats in the 2017 assembly polls, the challenge would be to retain its seats in the Terai region, where its Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi has trained his guns on the party’s government at the Centre and in the state. With eight seats, Lakhimpur Kheri district poses another challenge to the ruling party. Though all the seats are held by the BJP, the recent bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, who was arrested in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers on October 3, will be the litmus test for the ruling party.
Matters are no less complicated for the Congress, which needs to retain two of the five seats in Rae Bareli as two Congress MLAs — Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur and Aditi Singh — have switched sides to the BJP. Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi, who appealed to voters to support the party on February 21.
Nine assembly seats of Lucknow will also be voted for on February 23. Eight of these seats have BJP MLAs.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won four of the 59 seats in 2017. The Apna Dal (S), an ally of the ruling BJP, won one, while the BSP was victorious on two seats.
In phase four, the regions are not defined by any dominant narrative, unlike phase one and two where Jat and Muslim equations were the biggest factors or phase three where large pockets were traditional Yadav strongholds. The regions in phase four have often seen a swing. In 2007, when the BSP had formed the government in the state, it too had done significantly well in the region. The same was the case in 2012.
The 59 assembly seats going to polls in the fourth phase are Pilibhit, Barkheda, Puranpur (SC), Bisalpur, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokarnath, Srinagar (SC), Dhaurhara, Lakhimpur, Kasta (SC), Mohammadi, Maholi, Sitapur, Hargaon (SC), Laharpur, Biswan, Sevata, Mahmudabad, Sidhauli (SC),Misrikh (SC), Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau (SC), Sandi (SC), Bilgram-Mallanwa, Balamau (SC), Sandila, Bangarmau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purva, Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Ka Talab, Sarojininagar, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East,Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantonment, Mohanlalganj (SC), Bachhrawan (SC) , Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unch Shahar, Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini (SC), Banda, Jehanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayahshah, Hussainganj and Khaga (SC).
