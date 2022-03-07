UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins for Last Phase; 613 Candidates, Including Rajbhar & Mukhtar Ansari's Son, in Fray

UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting has started in Uttar Pradesh for the seventh and final phase in which 54 seats will go to polls to decide the fate of 613 candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi is among the heavyweight constituencies that will go to polls. Read More
Voting begins in Azamgarh, for the seventh and last phase of the state Assembly elections. Visuals from polling booth number 231, Uchh Prathmik Vidyalaya in Narauli.
PM Narendra Modi urged voters in the seventh phase of UP polls to participate with enthusiasm and create a new voting record.
Voting for the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 begins. The voting will continue till 6 pm today. 613 candidates across 54 assembly seats in 9 districts are in fray. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.
The nearly two-month-long campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has culminated in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi, with both the BJP and Samajwadi Party proclaiming comprehensive victories ahead of Uttar Pradesh election results on March 10. Travelling across the Phase 7 seats, which comprise the strongholds of BJP and SP, threw up a keen contest with both sides ready to upstage the other. Like the BJP has pulled all the stops this time to breach the Azamgarh, an SP bastion, where it lost all 10 seats in 2017 despite winning 325 seats in the state. All top campaigners of the BJP held rallies in the district this time. The SP, in turn, made an audacious foray into Varanasi district where all 8 seats were held by the NDA in 2017, with Akhilesh Yadav drafting Mamata Banerjee in for the campaign. READ MORE
In the 2017 assembly elections, 29 of these 54 seats were won by the BJP and seven by its allies. The SP was victorious on 11 seats and six were won by the BSP. In the 2012 elections, the SP had won 34, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seven and BJP just four of them. Three seats were won by the Congress and five by other smaller parties.
The key candidates in the fray are state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South), Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur). SBSP chief Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate and Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat are contesting in this phase. Dara Singh Chauhan, who had quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and switched sides to the SP, is contesting from Mau’s Ghosi seat.
Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) and Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat are also contesting in this phase.
Curtains came down on the two-month-long campaigning on Saturday, which saw political parties trading barbs on issues, including Covid-19, law and order, farmers’ protest and economy.
Monday will also mark the end of the almost month-long election process in UP. The first phase of polling was held on February 10. The votes will be counted on March 10.
The final phase will see around 2.06 crore voters exercising their franchise in the 54 seats, which include 11 Scheduled Castes and two Scheduled Tribes constituencies.
Monday’s polling will also be an acid test of the alliances forged by both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties. In this election, BJP has allied with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has joined hands with Apna Dal (K) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar.
