UP Elections: 65% Red Alert Seats, 27% Candidates Facing Criminal Charges in 6th Phase, Says Report

At least two-thirds of the seats going for polls in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election are Red alert constituencies, while over a third of the candidates are facing criminal charges, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 670 candidates out of 676, who are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase VI in 57 constituencies. The report has not analysed six candidates as their affidavits were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the ECI website.

A total of 37 (65%) out of 57 constituencies are Red alert constituencies – where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. A total of 65 (10%) female candidates are contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 Phase VI.

Advertisement

“Out of 670 candidates analysed, 182 (27%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves…151 (23%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Among the major parties, 40 (83%) out of 48 candidates analysed from SP, 23 (44%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 22 (39%) out of 56 candidates analysed from Congress, 22 (39%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BSP and seven (14%) out of 51 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Further, 29 from SP, 20 each from BJP and Congress, 18 from BSP and five from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

“Eight candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of eight candidates two have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376)," the report said.

A total of eight candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves while 23 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Out of the 670 candidates, 253 (38%) are crorepati. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase VI is Rs 2.10 crore.

Advertisement

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 45 (94%) out of 48 candidates analysed from SP, 42 (81%) out of 52 candidates analysed from BJP, 44 (77%) out of 57 candidates analysed from BSP, 26 (46%) out of 56 candidates analysed from INC and 14 (28%) out of 51 candidates analysed from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore," the report said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.