UP Elections: Former Student Leaders of Lucknow University Test Political Waters

Having their roots in Lucknow University, several former student leaders have made their way into the mainstream politics and are in fray in the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. One such prominent former student leader is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, who had been the president of the Lucknow University Students Union (LUSU). Now a BJP leader, Pathak is waiting for the poll result in the Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Pathak won the previous election from Lucknow Central. Another alumnus of the university Manoj Tiwari was in fray from the Lucknow East seat on a Congress ticket while the Samajwadi Party had fielded Ravidas Malhotra from Lucknow Central seat and Pooja Shukla from Lucknow North. Pooja Shukla rose to limelight after she was arrested for waiving black flag at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017.

In Ayodhya, the SP has fielded Tej Narayan Pandey aka Pawan Pandey, another former Lucknow University student leader. Pawan, a former minister, is considered close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Brajesh Pathak, who held the post of the LUSU president in the early nineties, told.

