UP Elections: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan Files Nomination From Jail, Son Abdullah to Contest from Suar

Mohammad Azam Khan, the Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, who is lodged in Sitapur Jail has completed his nomination process from inside the jail on Wednesday. The court has allowed him to contest elections from jail. Giving more information on the issue, jail officer RS Yadav has said that according to the order, the returning officer came to the jail and all the formalities were completed.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of Azam Khan are expected to be filed today in Rampur. Khan is lodged in jail for 23 months. About 100 cases are registered against him in different police stations of Rampur district, some of which are pending in court. In most of the cases, his bail has been granted by the court.

However, his bail is pending in the case of merger of enemy property with Jauhar University, registered in Azimnagar police station, and one more case of Lucknow. SP has declared Azam Khan as the candidate from the city assembly seat. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been declared candidate from Suar seat of Rampur.

An interesting contest will be seen in Rampur district when Nawab Kazim Ali will be going against Azam Khan from Rampur on a Congress ticket while his son Haider Ali Khan will be contesting Abdullah Azam from Swar seat on Apna Dal ticket, which is a BJP ally for UP assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav does not want to leave any stone unturned to return to power in UP and that is why he is relying on party’s old guard Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, who was recently released on bail from Sitapur Jail while Azam Khan continues to be behind bars.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is to be held in seven phases starting from 58 seats in 11 districts of the western part of the state in the first phase on February 10. In the second phase, on February 14, voting will be held in 55 seats of the state. Voting for 59 seats in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh, 60 seats in the fourth phase on February 23, 60 seats in the fifth phase on February 27, 57 seats in the sixth phase on March 3 and 54 seats in the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes in UP will be done on March 10.

