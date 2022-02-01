UP Elections: Who's Vivek Shakya, the BJP Candidate Against Shivpal Yadav in Jaswantnagar?

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav in Karhal of Mainpuri district. Along with this, the BJP has fielded a new candidate, Vivek Shakya, against Shivpal Singh Yadav, the paternal uncle of Akhilesh. The two are going to battle it out in the Jaswantnagar seat of Etawah. While Shakya has no political background, he is a well-known face in the Jaswantnagar constituency.

In an interview with News18, the 32-year-old said that he had been associated with BJP as a worker since 2012. All these years, he was entrusted with the work of arranging party programmes or carrying out other grassroots-level functions. At present, he said, he is the chief of the social contact team and is liaising with the Jaswantnagar assembly convener.

Advertisement

He said that the organization of BJP and Etawah has full confidence in him and that he will make sure that the lotus blooms in Jawaharnagar, referring to the BJP’s party symbol. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Efforts is the mantra of the BJP, he told News18.

Shakya is a resident of the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency. His father, Manoj Shakya, is a well-known social worker of Etawah, while his mother is a housewife. Not only this, He is married and has two sons, Arav and Ahan.

The Jaswantnagar Assembly seat has been long considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. The total number of voters in this constituency is 3,82,477. This seat has the highest population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). here are 85000 Dalits, 140000 Yadavs, 16000 Pal Baghels, 45000 Shakyas, 42000 general caste people (Brahmins, Thakurs, and Vaishyas), and 14000 Muslims in Jaswantnagar.

The Samajwadi Party has been winning here in the last five assembly elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav won from the Jaswantnagar seat with 126834 votes. Manish Yadav (74218) of BJP was at number two. Durvesh Kumar Shakya of BSP was at number three.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.