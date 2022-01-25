UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna Calls SP a ‘Party of Briefcase Thieves’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, on January 25, called the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) a party of briefcase thieves. In the upcoming UP Assembly polls 2022, he is a BJP candidate from the Shahjahanpur (City) assembly seat. Talking to media persons during his campaigning, he alleged that SP is the party of criminals and gangsters.

Suresh Khanna recently inaugurated the election office of BJP candidate Salona Kushwaha from the Tilhar assembly seat in the Shahjahapur district. Talking to media persons after the inauguration of office, he alleged that during the SP government (between 2012-2017) in Uttar Pradesh only criminals ruled.

“Now the public will have to ensure that they do not allow hooliganism in their area in coming times. SP is a party of briefcase thieves. On one side there is negative politics, hooliganism and on the other side, there is rule of law," he added.

Khanna is contesting for the ninth time from the Shahjahanpur (City) assembly seat. He won the election eight times and now he is in the fray on a BJP ticket. He filed his nomination from the seat today.

In 2012 and 2017, Khanna defeated SP candidate Tanveer Khan in Shahjahanpur (City) assembly seat by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. Once again, SP has fielded Khan against Khanna this time.

Assembly constituencies falling in the Shahjahanpur district will go into polls in the second phase of the seven-phased UP elections 2022. Voting for 55 assembly seats across nine districts of UP will be held on February 14 in the second phase. The results of UP Assembly elections will be announced on March 10.

